The upcoming Shadow of the Ninja - Reborn, a remake of the NES side-scrolling action game Shadow of the Ninja, launches at the end of the month. But if you're not sure whether you want to pick up this reimagined classic, then ININ Games has confirmed that a demo will be coming to Switch "soon".

The demo is out now on Xbox Series X|S platforms, so you can check it out there if you have Microsoft's home console. But if you're waiting to try out the handheld experience on Nintendo's console, well, you'll just have to wait for the drop.

In the meantime, the trailer gives you a little taste of what to expect — rockin' music, single-player or local co-op action gameplay, and beautiful pixel art. The demo features the first stage of the game, plus you can try it out either on your own or with a friend.

The full game launches on 29th August, so we expect the demo to pop up on the eShop sometime before then. Until then, you'll have to wait in the shadows for Shadow of the Ninja - Reborn.