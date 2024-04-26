Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 764k

Publisher Natsume Atari and developer Tengo Project have revealed that Shadow of the Ninja - Reborn, the remake of NES action platformer Shadow of the Ninja, will be launching on Nintendo Switch, and other platforms, on 29th August 2024 (via Gematsu).

Tengo Project is known for its retro revivals, having worked on Pocky & Rocky Reshrined, and is now bringing its experience to another oft-forgotten classic from 1990. The remake brings new visuals, rearranged music, and new weapons.

Shadow of the Ninja - Reborn will also be getting physical versions thanks to SEGA (in Japan and Asia) and ININ Games (in the West) with special editions available via Strictly Limited Games.