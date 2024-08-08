Last month, we reported on the rather sad news that Mushihimesama, the wonderful bullet-hell shmup from developer Cave, would soon be delisted from the Switch eShop.
Well folks, there isn't much time left. Mushihimesama will disappear from the digital storefront later this week on 10th August 2024. If you're on the fence about whether to pick it up before it vanishes into the ether, then perhaps a cool 50% discount will push you over the edge.
Yes, from now until its eventual demise, Mushihimesama is a mere £7.64 / $9.99, so if you want to get in on the action, now is the best time to do so. Publisher Live Wire announced that its delisting is due to the expiration of the licensing agreement on Switch, so we're not confident it'll reappear again anytime soon.
The good news, however, is that it will be getting a physical release courtesy of Clear River Games alongside three other excellent shmups: DoDonPachi Resurrection, Espgaluda II, and Radiant Silvergun. Further details on these releases will be announced in the future.
Are you likely to pick up Mushihimesama before it's delisted from the eShop later this week? Let us know with a comment.
Comments 3
Thanks for the PSA, getting it digitally myself then considering it doesn't have a big download size and the low price and only later I'll consider potentially getting it physically, too!
Why not to make it 1,99$ if they gonna delist it, anyway?
Sales must be so low if they're not prepared to renew the licence (unless something new is planned)
It's a shame that after the Switch getting one of the best Shmups of all time, we are now loosing it.
For anyone who hasn't got it yet, it's a fantastic game. It's actually much more accessible for beginners than most other Cave Shmups due to the less dense bullet patterns.
