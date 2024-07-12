Clear River Games has revealed that it's releasing four critically acclaimed Switch shmups in physical form in Europe.

Three Cave classics — DoDonPachi Resurrection, Espgaluda II, Mushihimesama — and Treasure's celebrated Radiant Silvergun will all be getting a physical release across Europe soon. More details will be announced in the future.

Mushihimesama is particularly noticeable here as we know that's being removed from the Switch eShop next month, so this will be another way fans — and those curious — will be able to own the game.

DoDonPachi Resurrection, Espgaluda II, Mushihimesama, and Radiant Silvergun are headed your way! That's right, we will be releasing these four legendary games physically on Switch soon. Stay tuned for more information!

But wait, don't some of these games already have a physical release? Well, yes, but those were handled by Limited Run Games, and if anyone from Europe can attest, getting those shipped over can be more than a little expensive.

Clear River Games is dedicated to bringing "the joy of experiencing vintage retro games and revived classic game franchises to players" by releasing physical versions of many digital-exclusive games. Based in Sweden, the company is a part of the Freemode group which is owned by Embracer.