A new Summer range of Balatro merch has been revealed (which, bizarrely, comes just under a month away from Fall, but never mind) and includes a rather fetching Abstract Joker shirt based on a design by developer LocalThunk.

Each shirt is available now for £24.99 (plus shipping), with the full collection consisting of the aforementioned Abstract Joker shirt alongside the Jimbo's Fish & Chips, You've Done Well, Enjoy Joke, and Jimbo Eye Test shirts. Abstract Joker and Enjoy Joke are also available in various colour designs.





Get it today: pic.twitter.com/kQWRQJvvuO 💥 NEW MERCH ALERT 💥The Balatro Summer Collection is here! Featuring the exclusive Abstract Joker shirt with LocalThunk’s original art and signature.Get it today: https://t.co/HhW9Sjw59p August 22, 2024

Balatro has seen an immense level of success since its launch earlier this year on 20th February 2024, selling more than two million copies within the first six months of sale. It also received a coveted score of 10/10 from ourselves, in which we described the game as "a roguelike for gamers who don't like roguelikes", praising its accessible, addictive gameplay and near limitless levels of depth.

To celebrate the recent sales milestone, a significant update was announced that would add new gameplay to the title, and is currently scheduled to drop in 2025.