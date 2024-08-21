Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 775k

Following the release of Gothic Classic and Gothic II Classic on the Nintendo Switch, it looks like the third entry in the fantasy-themed open-world RPG series is also coming to the Nintendo Switch in the future.

A new (and now removed) rating has been spotted on the ESRB. Below is a look, courtesy of Gematsu. It will be rated 'T' for teen and contains "blood and gore, language, mild suggestive themes, use of drugs and violence".





Worth noting that Gothic Classic and Gothic II Complete Classic are currently only available on Switch, so maybe those are coming to PS4 and Xbox One as well? The unannounced Gothic 3 Classic has been rated by the ESRB for PS4, Xbox One, and Switch: https://t.co/UASMJbRiXU Worth noting that Gothic Classic and Gothic II Complete Classic are currently only available on Switch, so maybe those are coming to PS4 and Xbox One as well? pic.twitter.com/IALlJRkQdD August 20, 2024

This fantasy RPG originally made its debut on PC back in 2006, and sees players take on the role of a nameless hero. Here's a brief summary via Steam:

"Myrtana, a world in upheaval: overrun by orcs from the dark lands in the north, King Rhobar is defending Vengard, the former stronghold of the humans, with his last troop of followers. Chaos reigns without: rebels are offering resistance, and the Hashishin of the south are openly collaborating with the orcs.