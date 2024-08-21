Following the release of Gothic Classic and Gothic II Classic on the Nintendo Switch, it looks like the third entry in the fantasy-themed open-world RPG series is also coming to the Nintendo Switch in the future.
A new (and now removed) rating has been spotted on the ESRB. Below is a look, courtesy of Gematsu. It will be rated 'T' for teen and contains "blood and gore, language, mild suggestive themes, use of drugs and violence".
This fantasy RPG originally made its debut on PC back in 2006, and sees players take on the role of a nameless hero. Here's a brief summary via Steam:
"Myrtana, a world in upheaval: overrun by orcs from the dark lands in the north, King Rhobar is defending Vengard, the former stronghold of the humans, with his last troop of followers. Chaos reigns without: rebels are offering resistance, and the Hashishin of the south are openly collaborating with the orcs.
"Rumours that the nameless hero of Khorinis is on his way to the mainland spawn both hope and worry. Whose side will he take? Who will feel his wrath, who enjoy his favor? Only one thing is sure: his deeds are going to change Myrtana forever..."