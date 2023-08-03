Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

After being teased back in March, THQ Nordic has today confirmed that Gothic Classic will be heading to Switch on 28th September, bringing the classic ARPG into the handheld realm for the first time.

Originally released on PC in 2001, Gothic Classic will see you heading into the fantasy kingdom of Myrtana, where disparate colonies fight against armies of Orcs to regain their freedom. Thrown into the dangerous prison mines, you will have to form alliances and avoid gruesome beasts on your quest to survive and escape to the world above.

From original developer Piranha Bytes, Gothic Classic is a direct port of the original PC game, Gothic 1. There has been no remastering or remaking for this edition (not to be confused with the upcoming Gothic 1 Remake for PS5), but various fixes have been applied to the game's original code alongside a native gamepad UI and new controls — you can find all of the listed fixes and updates here.

For a little more information about what the Gothic Classic has in store, check out the following from publishers THQ Nordic:

- A big RPG experience with over 50 hours of gameplay

- A large variety of weapons and spells for your character

- A unique character development systems that is tied to teachers that can be found in the world

- A simulated living world where people go to work, sleep, eat and fight to survive

- Make a choice between 3 different camps that all have their unique perspectives on the main story

A physical edition of Gothic Classic will be exclusively available from the THQ Nordic store for €29.99.

Ready for some classic fantasy RPG action? Let us know in the comments.