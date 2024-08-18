We've got some good (and bad) news for anyone who has been waiting for the arrival of Hatch Tales on the Nintendo Switch.

Firstly, Atooi's Jools Watsham has announced development is finally complete. However, there's been one more "last minute delay", due to a whirlwind of activity this month. The developer is now "on the cusp" of submitting the game to Nintendo for its "final approval", so expect another update soon:

"Once Hatch Tales has the thumbs-up from Nintendo, we will update you on the final release date."

Watsham acknowledges the fact Hatch Tales was meant to arrive next week on 23rd August 2024 and apologises for the latest delay - mentioning how the team realises "this last minute delay might be frustrating" and thanking everyone for their patience.

If you're curious to see how the game is coming along, a "developer deep dive" was shared in June and showcased the first six levels of Hatch Tales. In the latest update to backers, Jules also shared a "sneak peek" of one of the bonus "Chibi-Mudds" levels you'll be able to unlock in Hatch Tales, inspired by Mutant Mudds.

You can learn more about Hatch Tales (which is now more than six years in the making), the Kickstarter project, as well as the ongoing delays in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life. As we've mentioned before, this title (formerly known as 'Chicken Wiggle Workshop') was originally crowdfunded in early 2018 (with an initial estimated delivery of December 2018).