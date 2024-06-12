Atooi's latest game Hatch Tales was meant to be arriving on the Switch eShop this month, but it's now been delayed again. It will now apparently be releasing in 23rd August 2024. This follows a last-minute delay at the end of March this year, which led to the game being pushed back to June.

As we've previously mentioned, this enhanced HD port (formerly known as Chicken Wiggle Workshop) was originally crowdfunded in early 2018 (with an initial estimated delivery of December 2018). So it's now been more than six years in the making.

The reason behind this latest delay is to ensure a high-quality experience, and this requires many layers of iteration, polish, and bug squashing. To make up for this, Atooi has shared four new screenshots, demonstrating some previously unseen features. There will also be a special "Hatch Tales Deep Dive Showcase" airing on Atooi's YouTube channel on 21st June 2024.