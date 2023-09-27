A whopping six years on from its successful Kickstarter campaign, developer Atooi has announced a release date for Hatch Tales: it's finally coming on 28th March 2024.
The cute platformer — an enhanced HD port of 3DS title Chicken Wiggle and formerly known Chicken Wiggle Workshop — was successfully crowdfunded back in early 2018, surpassing its $30,000 goal with a total of $35,634 from 1,553 backers.
With an initial estimated delivery of December 2018 and sporadic updates via the campaign page, discontent amongst Kickstarter backers has led to significant criticism over communication from the Austin, TX-based studio throughout development.
Despite its prolonged incubation time — described as an "adventurous development journey" in Atooi's press release — it seems Hatch Tales is finally preparing to emerge on the sixth anniversary of the initial Kickstarter campaign.
A post to backers of the project informed them of the news earlier today. Here's some text from the press release:
Hatch Tales – formerly known as Chicken Wiggle Workshop – has had an adventurous development journey since its successful Kickstarter campaign in March, 2018. On the sixth anniversary of the campaign, the wait will finally be over.
Hatch Tales is a stylish 2D platformer with climbing mechanics featuring Hatch, a flightless hawk mountaineer, who uses his trusty grappling hook to climb up mountains, stun enemies, and zip across chasms!
We are planning a special Atooi media event that will be announced in the future, where viewers will be taken on a deep dive into the egg-citing features of Hatch Tales. Follow us to stay up to date with announcements.
For backers, this one has been a very long time coming and some may be understandably sceptical at this date announcement until the game is sitting on their Switch and they can see how it compares to the initial vision outlined in the campaign.
We're in the process of speaking to Atooi founder Jools Watsham about this game's long gestation (among other things) for an upcoming interview, so keep an eye out for that in the coming days.
Are you a Hatch Tales backer? Did you think this one had been scrambled? Let us know your thoughts below.
Comments
I used to love Jools and backed this game because Moon, Mutant Mudds and his various other games were great. I have since lost all faith in him. Setting a release date half a year away after already delaying this game over FOUR AND A HALF YEARS should be embarrassing to both Jools and his team. Like the article states, I sincerely doubt this game will ever release...can't wait for the next delay announcement! Oh yea, that's right, they probably won't even announce a delay, they'll just ghost us for another year or more.
I wish this game was featured on Slopes Kick Scammers series but that's just because I'm an upset backer. This insignificant game is way too uninteresting to be featured in one of those videos.
Why would an HD port take do long to come out? It's a shame, Chicken Wiggle was a pretty enjoyable game.
I've been waiting for this article to drop (backers were emailed a Kickstarter update about the release date an hour early) just so I can come say:
Jools is a joke and shouldn't be supported.
Half a year from now seems weird even after noting the anniversary of the KS, but maybe the game has gone gold and Atooi wants to have all the extra backer goodies ready in time for launch. Think about that possibility before you guys continue to criticize without all the info (I'm just a backer, btw).
@Markatron84 Haha! I was waiting too. And 100% agree.
Little too late. Jools has burnt his bridges. People shouldn't support him.
@roy130390 It's being marketed as much more than just an HD port. The original KS campaign finished as basically that, but Atooi decided to add several hidden stretch goals, including one confirmed new character (Hatch) and another presumably still confirmed character (Holly, hasn't been mentioned in a while) and Max from Mutant Mudds (again, presumably still confirmed).
@Kilroy You defended this project on the KS page as well. I'm wondering how you can have any faith in Jools or his team at this point after literal years of disappointment? I get your point about the possible "extra goodies" but if (and that's a huge if) this game releases in March 2024 it will be 5 years and 3 months after the promised release date. I mean come on, no extras could take that long.
Well it's obvious why it took 6 years. This is going to put TotK to shame with its epic scope, groundbreaking graphics, and revolutionary physics engine.
