SNK vs. Capcom: SVC Chaos got announced for the Switch last week, and if you would prefer a hard copy of this 2003 fighting crossover, you're in luck. The European distributor Pix'n Love Games as well as Limited Run Games in the US will both be offering physical versions of the title for the Nintendo Switch.
Limited Run will have more details to share about its version soon, and Pix'n Love has already teased its release (which comes in three variants: standard, collector's, and deluxe) with pre-orders opening on 25th July 2024:
This latest version of the 2003 arcade hit includes 36 iconic characters (including the hidden ones Athena and Red Arremer), brand-new rollback netcode and tournaments modes, a new hitbox viewer, and a gallery mode, all while retaining the classic visuals and controls.
You can learn and see more about SNK vs. Capcom: SVC Chaos in our previous coverage on Nintendo Life: