Sometimes it's very difficult, no matter how you try to frame it in your head, to get excited for re-releases of certain retro fighting games. It's a genre that's ripe for the picking, absolutely stuffed full of crackers to be revisited but, for every delightful return to the likes of Samurai Shodown 2, Guilty Gear, or Street Fighter, you're gonna end up with something that has no real reason to be revived at all. Something like SNK vs. Capcom: SVC Chaos.
A product of what's known as SNK's 'dark period', what you've got here is an arcade game that looks the part, sounds the part, and has a roster that should be kicking ass and taking all the names. However, as nicely as it's presented — and a quick glance at these screenshots still makes us want to go on a retro-fighter bender — it's just...not very good, and it never was.
The problem, to keep it short and simple, is that in comparison to any other King of Fighters or Street Fighter game from this era, or in comparison to any other Capcom/SNK crossover (of which there are four in total) this is a strangely bland, unbalanced and soulless slugfest. It's got crappy enemy AI, it's famously unfair, there are no team mechanics, and its bosses are the worst sort of cheap, gauge-defying spam-bastards going.
There's also no real killer special or mechanic to make things especially interesting, with the core combat diluted down from what previous crossovers gave us. It really is bog-standard, early-noughties fare, not even a patch on a lot of the other fighters that released in 2003 (we still love you, Bloody Roar 4). It's a joyless return, in actuality, once the old nostalgia cooks off - after about a minute. It's tedious, the AI isn't fun to compete against (so terribly cheap), and there's very little time or space to get into a groove - a hangover from the fact it's designed to steal all your shiny coins down the local pool hall.
Of course, on the other hand, there's a phenomenal roster of over 30 fighters to choose from, and there's undoubtedly always going to be a certain amount of fun to be had from jumping into a quick bout as your favourite old-school brawler - before very quickly discovering that the passage of time has robbed you of your speed and skills.
SNK vs. Capcom: SVC Chaos is also legitimately very nice-looking. It hasn't seen any touch-ups beyond a resolution bump for this port, but its detailed animations, sublime character designs, and arenas still impress. It was also somewhat ahead of its time with high-quality speech samples, so if that floats your boat you're definitely in luck. Pervert.
Whilst this port "retains the classic visuals and controls" (a nice way of putting the fact they didn't bother to make any improvements), you do get a brand new online mode that allows you to play tournaments, round robins, and eliminations with up to nine other players via bare-bones lobbies. What's more, this new mode comes with fancy rollback netcode so it works properly.
And it actually does work properly on Switch! We've had various games over the past few days and the performance has been flawless. Unfortunately, and perhaps unsurprisingly, there aren't many people playing online, we only found two others to face off against so far, but this mode works well and could be a really good time if you get the right crowd together for a laugh. Oh, and we really do mean for a laugh too, as there's no ranked competitive element here. Bonus sadness unlocked.
Performance on Switch is fine, as expected for a game of this vintage. At the end of the day, if you've ever just really wanted to have a portable copy of SNK vs. Capcom: SVC Chaos, now you do. Just don't expect to find online matches for very long, or to spend a great deal of time in its paltry offline modes — Arcade, 1v1, or Practice — before growing very bored of it all.
Conclusion
SNK vs. Capcom: SVC Chaos is a very average arcade fighter, a game that wasn't great over 20 years ago, and still isn't now. For retro-fighter enthusiasts, there's some interesting aspects to this port in the form of an online mode and the fact the whole thing looks and sounds so great. However, with a very low player count in its lobbies, and nothing more besides a gallery and practice mode by way of extras, this is a very hard experience to recommend to anyone outside of history buffs.
Seems bit harsh that.
I will probably pick it up just cause I love the look of SNK versions of the SF characters and I want them to release Capcom V SNK 2.
This reviewer is painfully average. This game is an acquired taste but better than average.
I liked the part in the review where they took a break from bashing the game to talk about stuff newbies to this would be interested in, like fight mechanics and the like, and how those compare to other similar fighting games. You know, like an actual game review.
Oh, wait.
Sounds like this reviewer came to throw fists with the comment section.
@N8tiveT3ch The reviewer has a long history of really bad reviews, and seems to often go out of their way to find games in genres they dislike to begin with just to bash them. It's pretty much comment and traffic bait.
This game is a classic. It goes without saying everyone is entitled to their thoughts on a game and this is no exception, but I don’t feel this game warrants this heavy criticism.
5/10 is pretty low for this. This is a pretty much perfect port with rollback, no emulation issues, all the secret characters and minibosses playable, training mode, an art gallery.
It might not be the best game but it's still very good and does a lot of really cool things gameplay wise. There are some crazy things you can do with Supers at Maximum level, and none of the characters are banned at a competitive level because it's all so broken and fun.
I would say it's a 7/10 at worst with an 8/10 or even a 9/10 if you are a fighting game guy. It does nothing wrong besides the original game not being the perfection that CVS2 is, but for a rerelease of this game it hits all the marks and then some.
People are bashing the reviewer here but even at the time when this game was released it was criticised for for having poor AI and just feeling lower quality overall to other SNK fighting games and inferior in ever way to the Capcom vs SNK. The game hasn't suddenly gotten better over time and while it's definitely and interesting piece if SNK fighting game history but it also represents the period of time when SNK went bankrupt and their future was uncertain and the output of games felt more rushed.
*fewer options
@RygelXVIII - a few of PJ’s scores:
Kirby and the Forgotten Land- 9/10
Triangle Strategy- 9/10
Windjammers 2 - 9/10
Metroid Dread 10/10
UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes: 9/10
@PJOReilly Not any mention of limited continues in Arcade Mode at all? Not a word about this port being based on modified NEO•GEO AES version? Not a word about Athena and Red Arremer being playable? Can I contribute to NL by writing fighting games reviews for free?
@IceClimbersMain This rerelease is based on modified NEO•GEO AES(console) version. It's not an arcade-perfect port.
I have really enjoyed my time with this game. I do wish the backgrounds were a bit more inspired, but it’s counterbalanced by the absolutely delightful (albeit with early 2000 sensibilities ) pre-match dialogue. I find the AI to be less cheap than other SNK games around that era. I am hoping that they got this one out of the way to eventually get to SNK battle coliseum and SNK vs Capcom 1 and 2.
@Diogmites UNI2 got 9/10. The game was overrated here. Despite being an UNI fan, I understand that UNI2 can't get a score higher than 8.
It’s not a bad game by any means but it feels stiff and unfinished had it for the og Xbox but it’s not a patch on capcom vs SNK or it’s sequel
@Vyacheslav333 Correct me if I'm wrong, but isn't the entire point of the NeoGeo AES/MVS is that it's the exact same game rom on the cartridge so the console versions were nearly always arcade prefect? It was the BIOS or something on the console that made the game a "console" version which usually just meant more customization from a menu vs dipswitches on an arcade cabinet.
Unless this game specifically had any major differences it's pretty much the arcade version, you might not be inserting a coin but the gameplay should be the exact same.
I like this game more than PJ(it weighs in at a 7 for me) and i find it far better than SNK’s overrated handheld crossover, but i did enjoy reading the review, and it’s evident the game got a few good licks in before PJ gave it hell.
Thanks for the honest review, PJ!
This version of the game is incomplete.
-Many artworks in the Gallery are missing.
-Zero is missing voice clips.
-Continues are limited.
-Athena and Red Arremer lack transformations and interactions.
-Lack of transparency in sprites.
-No Survival Mode.
And we're supposed to shill for this??? We need a LOT of patches for this.
@IceClimbersMain BIOS + playable final bosses (and some sub-bosses?).
Like, Athena and Red Arremer are unplayable in MVS version, but in AES, PS2, and XBOX Original versions, they are playable.
In MVS version of The Last Blade 2, Kôryû (final boss) is unplayable, while in AES (PS4, PS Vita, PC) version he is playable.
I feel fighting games are pointless nowadays with online play. It's just not the same sitting in the same room with your friends and trading controllers while hurling insults. I'd love to pick this up, but it will just sit on a shelf untouched.
I'll pick it up to provide support and hope that a new, better, entry will be made.
@Vyacheslav333 Ah, thanks for the info! I didn’t realize PJ reviewed UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes.
@trcsf I agree it's not the same. I enjoy a lot of online play myself, but for a game like this where the online scene isnt robust and the AI bosses are dirt cheap (apparently, I haven't played), it doesn't give me a lot of reason to snag it, at least at full price
