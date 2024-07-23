After a surprise announcement at EVO 2024, SNK vs. Capcom: SVC Chaos is now officially available on the Switch eShop for $19.99 / £17.99.
This release revives the 2003 arcade hit and brings it back "better than ever" with 36 iconic characters, brand-new rollback netcode and tournament modes, a new hitbox viewer (offering a "detailed look at each character's collision areas), and a gallery mode - all while retaining the classic visuals and controls.
If you are downloading this one on the Switch, it will require around 275 mb of space, according to Nintendo's official website. SNK has also confirmed "Athena" and "Red Arremer" who were hidden characters in the arcade version can be used from the start in this release. Here's some additional PR from the eShop, along with some Switch screenshots:
36 characters from SNK and CAPCOM in a battle for the ages!
The SNK cohort sees fighting game staples like Kyo Kusanagi, Terry Bogard, and Mai Shiranui joined by Mars People, Athena, and other SNK icons—while battle-hardened CAPCOM combatants such as Ryu, Chun-Li, and Demitri stand tall with Zero, Red Arremer, and more! Play as a total of 36 characters from SNK and CAPCOM’s storied legacies!
Highly enjoyable, highly exhilarating online matches!
Newly added rollback netcode and online lobbies (for up to nine players) bring SVC CHAOS into a new era of gaming. Play tournaments your way by choosing from single elimination, double elimination, and round-robin formats. Rise up and throw down with players all over the world!
Exciting extra features to perfect your SVC CHAOS experience!
A new hitbox viewer offers a detailed look at each character’s collision areas, while a comprehensive gallery mode of 89 artworks (key art, character portraits, and more) provides a veritable visual feast! Enjoy all this and more in the new and improved SVC CHAOS!