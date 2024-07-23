Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 772k

After a surprise announcement at EVO 2024, SNK vs. Capcom: SVC Chaos is now officially available on the Switch eShop for $19.99 / £17.99.

This release revives the 2003 arcade hit and brings it back "better than ever" with 36 iconic characters, brand-new rollback netcode and tournament modes, a new hitbox viewer (offering a "detailed look at each character's collision areas), and a gallery mode - all while retaining the classic visuals and controls.



SNK and CAPCOM in an epic clash of titans👊



2003's arcade fighting crossover SVC CHAOS is back and better than ever!



Out today on Nintendo Switch™, PS4, and GOG!



Official HP:#SNK #Capcom pic.twitter.com/2Tk4fyEtLW SVC CHAOSSNK and CAPCOM in an epic clash of titans👊2003's arcade fighting crossover SVC CHAOS is back and better than ever!Out today on Nintendo Switch™, PS4, and GOG!Official HP: https://t.co/mZ7tWvNNrG #SVCchaos July 22, 2024

If you are downloading this one on the Switch, it will require around 275 mb of space, according to Nintendo's official website. SNK has also confirmed "Athena" and "Red Arremer" who were hidden characters in the arcade version can be used from the start in this release. Here's some additional PR from the eShop, along with some Switch screenshots:

36 characters from SNK and CAPCOM in a battle for the ages!

The SNK cohort sees fighting game staples like Kyo Kusanagi, Terry Bogard, and Mai Shiranui joined by Mars People, Athena, and other SNK icons—while battle-hardened CAPCOM combatants such as Ryu, Chun-Li, and Demitri stand tall with Zero, Red Arremer, and more! Play as a total of 36 characters from SNK and CAPCOM’s storied legacies!