Back in March, Grasshopper Manufacture announced Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered would be coming to the Switch in 2024.

In a new update today, it's revealed the game will launch on the Switch and multiple other platforms on 31st October 2024 (aka Halloween). Fans can look forward to additional "all-new features" including New Game+ and more costumes.



Pre-orders are available so head over to the online store of your preference and snag your own digital copy!👍

Of course, this same remaster is based on the original cult classic crafted by "industry legends Goichi Suda and Shinji Mikami". Here's a bit more about it, courtesy of the PR