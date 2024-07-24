Back in March, Grasshopper Manufacture announced Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered would be coming to the Switch in 2024.
In a new update today, it's revealed the game will launch on the Switch and multiple other platforms on 31st October 2024 (aka Halloween). Fans can look forward to additional "all-new features" including New Game+ and more costumes.
Of course, this same remaster is based on the original cult classic crafted by "industry legends Goichi Suda and Shinji Mikami". Here's a bit more about it, courtesy of the PR
- A Hot-blooded, Hellishly Twisted, Feverishly Filthy, Love and Hate Filled Road Trip – Join the crass Garcia Hotspur and his boney buddy, Johnson, as they traverse the depths of the Underworld to steal back Garcia’s kidnapped lover, Paula, from the clutches of Fleming, the Lord of the Underworld. Let the soul of rock ‘n’ roll run loose in the heart of the twisted hellscape that is the Underworld.
- Make It Through Fiendishly Funky Dungeons With the Powers of Light and Dark – The powers of light and dark pave your path forward. Like ravers in a nightclub, demons are emboldened by the dark, but grow weak when exposed to the light. Use your buddy Johnson to blast your way through the darkness of the Underworld.
- A Cult Classic Born From the Most Creative Minds in the Industry – A third-person shooter crafted by industry legends Goichi Suda (No More Heroes, Killer7, etc.) and Shinji Mikami (Resident Evil, God Hand, etc.).