A remaster of Shadows of the Damned is coming to the Switch this year and if you haven't played the original 2011 game and are wondering what it's all about, Grasshopper Manufacture founder Goichi "Suda51" Suda has compared it to Super Mario.

"It's like Super Mario Bros., but in Hell" he told Destructoid in a recent interview. Here's Suda's full explanation (via translator):

Suda51: "One last thing that I wanted to say is there’s probably a lot of people out there who don’t really fully grasp exactly what Shadows of the Damned is about. So to put it in super simple terms, in the story you’ve got Garcia who is a demon hunter, and he’s got the love of his life, Paula who is kidnapped and taken away to Hell by Flemming, this badass demon. And so Garcia and his buddy Johnson traverse the deepest depths of Hell to take out Flemming and get Paula back. To put it in even simpler terms, maybe for the Nintendo fans out there, if Garcia is like Mario, then Flemming would be like Bowser. Paula would be like Peach and then Johnson is basically Luigi. Basically, you’ve got the same exact love triangle as Mario. It’s pretty much the same exact story."

Although Suda51 has drawn comparisons to the Mario world, Shadows of the Damned is definitely not a game for children. In fact he noted how families out there with a Switch need to make sure their kids don't get their hands on the game, to ensure they aren't running around yelling out naughty words:

"Maybe make sure your kid hasn't purchased the game or hasn't ripped it off from somebody or something...I don't want to and can't take responsibility"

You can learn more about Shadows of the Damned: Hella Remastered in the original announcement post. Once again, it's arriving at some point in 2024, so we'll let you know when it locks in an exact release date for Nintendo Switch.