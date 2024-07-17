As you'll likely be aware if you've been anywhere near our home page over the last two days, Amazon's Prime Day sale is now well underway. There are some tempting deals on Switch OLED consoles and all sorts of accessories, but we'd argue that the event's microSD card deals are the ones you really shouldn't be missing.

For the remainder of today only, you can grab microSD cards of any size for fantastic prices – there are even great deals on the Sandisk 1.5TB microSD card, which should eradicate any Switch storage woes for good. These prices are about as good as it gets, making now an absolutely perfect opportunity to expand your Switch's storage.

Here are some of the best deals – note that if you're not already signed up to Amazon Prime, you'll need to grab a free trial to access these prices:

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

1.5TB

1TB

512GB

64GB - 256GB

If you want to dive even deeper into the wild world of micro SD card prices, make sure to consult our full guide on the topic – which also offers advice on which types of card you should be keeping an eye out for. Of course, all of the cards we've featured above are suitable and compatible with all Switch models.