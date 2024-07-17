Sandisk 1.5TB microSD
Image: Nintendo Life

As you'll likely be aware if you've been anywhere near our home page over the last two days, Amazon's Prime Day sale is now well underway. There are some tempting deals on Switch OLED consoles and all sorts of accessories, but we'd argue that the event's microSD card deals are the ones you really shouldn't be missing.

For the remainder of today only, you can grab microSD cards of any size for fantastic prices – there are even great deals on the Sandisk 1.5TB microSD card, which should eradicate any Switch storage woes for good. These prices are about as good as it gets, making now an absolutely perfect opportunity to expand your Switch's storage.

Here are some of the best deals – note that if you're not already signed up to Amazon Prime, you'll need to grab a free trial to access these prices:

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

1.5TB

SanDisk 1.5TB Ultra microSDXC
1TB

Lexar PLAY 1TB microSDXC UHS-I-Card
Amazon Basics - 1TB microSDXC
Lexar E-Series Plus 1TB Micro SD Card
SanDisk 1TB Extreme microSDXC Memory Card with Adapter
Zelda Edition SanDisk 1TB microSDXC-Card
512GB

Amazon Basics - 512GB microSDXC Memory Card with Full Size Adapter
SanDisk Nintendo Licensed 512GB micro SD card
SAMSUNG PRO Plus 512GB microSD Memory Card + Adapter
64GB - 256GB

Amazon Basics - MicroSDXC, 128 GB
Amazon Basics Micro SDXC 64 GB (2pack)
SanDisk Nintendo Licensed 128GB micro SD card
SanDisk 256GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter
Amazon Basics Micro SDXC 256GB Memory Card
If you want to dive even deeper into the wild world of micro SD card prices, make sure to consult our full guide on the topic – which also offers advice on which types of card you should be keeping an eye out for. Of course, all of the cards we've featured above are suitable and compatible with all Switch models.

If you haven't done so already, we'd also urge you to checkout our guide to the best Nintendo deals of Amazon Prime Day 2024. You'll find all sorts of savings available on consoles, games, controllers, headsets, and more.

Will you be picking up a microSD card in the sale? Do you find yourself running out of storage space on your Switch? Let us know in the comments.