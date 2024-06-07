After Aspyr said it would restore the missing posters in Tomb Raider I-III Remastered, it's now rolled out Update 3 including this fix.

Apart from this, the latest update also includes improvements and fixes across all three titles. Here's the full rundown via the official support page:

Update 3 - Patch Notes

All Games

Customize your outfit at anytime with the newly added outfit selector Outfit selector unlocks after beating each game (I, II, or III) All outfits from all 3 games can be selected Add the red sunglasses for extra slay

Using a hotkey does not interrupt running or walking when using a thumbstick

Various improvements to SFX have been made across all three games.

Improved combat in Modern Controls in all three games

Improvements to the Lara model have been implemented

Added the missing water caustic effects to TR1 and TR2

Fixed the issue with modern controls showing the sky when the camera goes through corners

Fixed an issue where Greek translations would show up too wide in some of the menus

Various improvements have been made to fire FX across all three games

Fixed game selection icons for UK players

Added quick save/reload hotkeys for controller players

Tomb Raider 1

Fixed incorrectly positioned snow in the “Caves” level

Fixed an issue where bats would sometimes flicker upon death in TR1

Tomb Raider 2

Fixed an issue where the wrong texture was being used on the snowmobile in “The Cold War” level in TR2

Fixed an issue in TR2 where part of the geometry was protruding into the level in “40 Fathoms"

Added explosion FX for “Bartoli’s Hideout” in TR2

Tomb Raider 3