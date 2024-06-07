Tomb Raider

After Aspyr said it would restore the missing posters in Tomb Raider I-III Remastered, it's now rolled out Update 3 including this fix.

Apart from this, the latest update also includes improvements and fixes across all three titles. Here's the full rundown via the official support page:

Update 3 - Patch Notes

All Games

  • Customize your outfit at anytime with the newly added outfit selector
    • Outfit selector unlocks after beating each game (I, II, or III)
    • All outfits from all 3 games can be selected
    • Add the red sunglasses for extra slay
  • Using a hotkey does not interrupt running or walking when using a thumbstick
  • Various improvements to SFX have been made across all three games.
  • Improved combat in Modern Controls in all three games
  • Improvements to the Lara model have been implemented
  • Added the missing water caustic effects to TR1 and TR2
  • Fixed the issue with modern controls showing the sky when the camera goes through corners
  • Fixed an issue where Greek translations would show up too wide in some of the menus
  • Various improvements have been made to fire FX across all three games
  • Fixed game selection icons for UK players
  • Added quick save/reload hotkeys for controller players
Watch on YouTube

Tomb Raider 1

  • Fixed incorrectly positioned snow in the “Caves” level
  • Fixed an issue where bats would sometimes flicker upon death in TR1

Tomb Raider 2

  • Fixed an issue where the wrong texture was being used on the snowmobile in “The Cold War” level in TR2
  • Fixed an issue in TR2 where part of the geometry was protruding into the level in “40 Fathoms"
  • Added explosion FX for “Bartoli’s Hideout” in TR2

Tomb Raider 3

  • Posters of Lara Croft in “Sleeping with the Fishes” are now appearing in HD mode
  • Fixed the positioning of the Indra Key in the “Jungle” level
  • Improved water color in “River Ganges” level in TR3
  • Monkey bars are now more visible in “High Security Compound” in TR3
  • Added details on all ceiling openings in “Temple Ruins"
  • Fixed a missing window in “Willard’s Lair” in TR3 The Lost Artifact
  • Fixed targeting enemies while crouched in TR3

Will you be checking out this latest update? Let us know in the comments.

