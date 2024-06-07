After Aspyr said it would restore the missing posters in Tomb Raider I-III Remastered, it's now rolled out Update 3 including this fix.
Apart from this, the latest update also includes improvements and fixes across all three titles. Here's the full rundown via the official support page:
Update 3 - Patch Notes
All Games
- Customize your outfit at anytime with the newly added outfit selector
- Outfit selector unlocks after beating each game (I, II, or III)
- All outfits from all 3 games can be selected
- Add the red sunglasses for extra slay
- Using a hotkey does not interrupt running or walking when using a thumbstick
- Various improvements to SFX have been made across all three games.
- Improved combat in Modern Controls in all three games
- Improvements to the Lara model have been implemented
- Added the missing water caustic effects to TR1 and TR2
- Fixed the issue with modern controls showing the sky when the camera goes through corners
- Fixed an issue where Greek translations would show up too wide in some of the menus
- Various improvements have been made to fire FX across all three games
- Fixed game selection icons for UK players
- Added quick save/reload hotkeys for controller players
Tomb Raider 1
- Fixed incorrectly positioned snow in the “Caves” level
- Fixed an issue where bats would sometimes flicker upon death in TR1
Tomb Raider 2
- Fixed an issue where the wrong texture was being used on the snowmobile in “The Cold War” level in TR2
- Fixed an issue in TR2 where part of the geometry was protruding into the level in “40 Fathoms"
- Added explosion FX for “Bartoli’s Hideout” in TR2
Tomb Raider 3
- Posters of Lara Croft in “Sleeping with the Fishes” are now appearing in HD mode
- Fixed the positioning of the Indra Key in the “Jungle” level
- Improved water color in “River Ganges” level in TR3
- Monkey bars are now more visible in “High Security Compound” in TR3
- Added details on all ceiling openings in “Temple Ruins"
- Fixed a missing window in “Willard’s Lair” in TR3 The Lost Artifact
- Fixed targeting enemies while crouched in TR3