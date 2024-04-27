Aspyr released a brand new patch for Tomb Raider I-III Remastered earlier this month which removed the posters from the Tomb Raider III level 'Sleeping With The Fishes'.

The developer has now issued a response on its official support page, stating the posters were "inadvertently removed" and will be restored in the next major update:

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered | Patch 2 - Posters

Thank you to the Tomb Raider community for your continued feedback and support for Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft.

In the recently released Patch 2, we made several texture and graphical updates to the HD version. As part of these updates, the posters in Sleeping With The Fishes (The Lost Artifact) were inadvertently removed in the HD version of the game. This has been resolved and these textures will be restored in Patch 3.

It's not known when exactly the third patch will be released, but when we find out, we'll let you know. You can check out the details of the second major update in our previous post. It included a new Leopard Skin outfit for Lara and much more.