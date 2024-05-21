Earlier this month, it was announced that Tomb Raider I-III Remastered would get a physical edition through Limited Run Games. Today, the physical copies have been revealed and, let us tell you, the Collector's Edition really is something.

Pre-orders for all of the following are available today on the Limited Run Games website and will stay open until 23rd June at 11:59pm ET.

We'll kick things off with the Collector's Edition, a bundle that weighs in at an eye-watering $199.99, but packs in an impressive number of goodies to boot. Alongside the usual physical copy of the game, steel book and special collector's edition box, the package also includes three polygonal Lara Croft figures, posters, trading cards, a soundtrack, a map book and, the pièce de résistance, two replica Lara Croft pistols in a lit shadowbox. Oof.

This big old bundle has an estimated shipping date of March 2025, so you'll have a bit of time to wait and work out where all that merch should go, at least.

Those after something a little less, erm, extravagant, can now pre-order the standard physical edition from LRG for a much more palatable price of $29.99. This doesn't come with any of the Collector's Edition's bells and whistles, but it's the cheaper option for those who just want the three remasters in boxed form.

You can start placing your pre-orders on either of the above physicals now.