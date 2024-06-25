Nintendo has announced a new Tetris 99 crossover event adding a theme based on its online battle royale racer F-Zero 99.

This event will start later this week on 28th June and runs until 1st July. To unlock this theme, you'll need to participate in the Tetris 99 online mode (which requies a Switch Online subscription) and earn event points. Once you've got 100 event points, this theme is yours to keep.

It features background art, music, and Tetrimino designs inspired by F-Zero 99. Here's a quick look:





Once you’ve accumulated a total of 100 event points, a new theme will unlock, featuring art, music, and Tetrimino designs inspired by F-ZERO 99! pic.twitter.com/o4O2R4mJ0r The #Tetris99 41st MAXIMUS CUP event will run from 6/28 at 12:00am PT to 7/1 at 11:59pm PT!Once you’ve accumulated a total of 100 event points, a new theme will unlock, featuring art, music, and Tetrimino designs inspired by F-ZERO 99! @Tetris_Official June 25, 2024

This latest Tetris 99 event follows on from cup events for games like Princess Peach: Showtime! and Endless Ocean: Luminous. As for F-Zero 99, it was updated in March - with a new steering assist function and various other content. Nintendo also added the GBA F-Zero game to the NSO in the same month.