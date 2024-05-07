Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 765k

Update [Tue 7th May, 2024 04:30 BST]:

Nintendo has shared a first look at its Tetris 99 x Endless Ocean: Luminous Maximus Cup event, which you can view above. Once again, this event will kick off later this week on 10th May and runs until 13th May. Nintendo is also currently offering some Endless Ocean-themed icons.

Original article [Thu 2nd May, 2024 02:30 BST]:

Endless Ocean: Luminous is out on the Nintendo Switch today and to build up some excitement Nintendo is running a few crossover events.

First up is a special Tetris 99 Maximus Cup which will run from 10th May until 13th May. During this time, players will be able to unlock a special theme inspired by the new game. Here's a bit more about it from the official PR:

"Yes, that's right – Endless Ocean™ Luminous for the Nintendo Switch™ system is taking a giant stride into Tetris 99 for the 40th MAXIMUS CUP! Plumb the depths of the Line-Clearing, rival-dunking Tetris challenge alongside 98 other players*, each looking to buoy themselves with their strategy and skill. Can you float your way to the top of the rankings?"





In addition to this, Nintendo is giving Switch Online users the chance to redeem some new themed icons. You'll be able to redeem the first wave with Platinum Points from now until 8th May. This will be followed by a second, third, and fourth wave which wraps up on 29th May.

If you're curious to know more about this latest entry in this series, you can check out our review here on Nintendo Life as well as our review round up. While we had high hopes for this new entry, there wasn't much beyond its relaxing ambiance.