Update [Thu 28th Mar, 2024 02:30 GMT]:

This update for F-Zero 99 is now officially live on the Nintendo Switch. As part of this, Nintendo has also released the official patch notes for Version 1.3.0, which you can see in full below. You can look forward to new additions, other adjustments and changes, as well as some fixes.





➡ Classic Mini Prix

➡ Challenge Highlights

➡ Added Achievements and 'Timed Challenges' The following additional content is also available now in F-ZERO 99 for #NintendoSwitchOnline members!➡ Classic Mini Prix➡ Challenge Highlights➡ Added Achievements and 'Timed Challenges' March 28, 2024

F-Zero 99 - Ver. 1.3.0 (Released March 27, 2024)

New Additions

Mirror tracks have been added. The usual tracks are flipped horizontally, and tracks where the gimmicks are rearranged will appear. Mirror tracks will appear in F-ZERO 99 races, Pro Tracks, Team Battle, Mini Prix, and Mirror Grand Prix. Five Mirror Knight League tracks will be added first, followed by the Mirror Queen and Mirror King League tracks.

Added the Steer Assist feature. This function avoids barriers and rough patches while driving, and prevents falling off the course while jumping. You can switch the Steer Assist function ON or OFF in Options under Main Menu or from the lobby screen in each mode. You cannot use Steer Assist in Classic mode.

Practice Mode has been expanded. In addition to the previous 15 courses, Classic tracks and Mirror tracks are now unlocked for practice. For save data played with Ver. 1.2.1 or earlier, Classic tracks that you have already raced on will be unlocked.

Added Classic Mini Prix to special events. It's a three-race series with Classic rules and courses. SILENCE, WHITE LAND II, and FIRE FIELD will appear.

Added Challenge Highlights. You can highlight limited-time challenges that can only be attempted for a set period of time, challenges related to ongoing events, and challenges that are close to completion. Press the L Button on the Main Menu to advance to the Challenge Highlights screen.

Added Boost colors and Spin Effects for machine customization, as well as backdrops, badges, and borders for Pilot Card customization. After specified conditions are met, these can be used for customization. You can check the specified conditions and perform customization by selecting Workshop on the Main Menu, then selecting Machines or Pilot Cards.



Other Adjustments and Changes

Pilot Card badges can now be set multiple times with the same card.

At least one machine card is now included among Mystery Ranks in Lucky Ranks. You can reach the Lucky Ranks screen by pressing the L Stick on the Main Menu.

The Private Lobby passcode can now be toggled on and off.

Lobby wait-time specifications have changed. Before: If no other player joins the lobby for the first 15 seconds, matching will be terminated and the race will begin. If no other player joins 10 seconds after the last player joins the lobby, matching will end and the race will begin. Private Lobbies are not subject to this specification change.

Made adjustments to machine balance. Machine Adjustments All Machines The amount of damage when machines collide with each other or with barriers has been reduced. Boost can no longer be used continuously without power. BLUE FALCON Slightly increased maximum speed when using Boost. The maximum speed obtained when touching a dash plate has been slightly increased. GOLDEN FOX Slightly reduced maximum speed when power is reduced. Slightly increased the amount of power required for Boost. WILD GOOSE Decreased cooldown period after Spin Attacks. The maximum speed obtained when touching a dash plate has been slightly increased. FIRE STINGRAY Slightly increased the amount of power required for Boost.

Added penalty for players who intentionally exit a race. This applies to players with a grade of S2 or higher, and if they are penalized, they lose the same number of skill points as they would have if they had lost to all of their rivals. If you do not drive for a certain period of time during the race, give up from the pause menu, or rank out from driving the wrong way, etc., you will be penalized. Repeated communication disconnections will also result in a penalty.

Slightly reduced the number of skill points a player with a skill of S20 or higher loses when losing to three or four rivals.

With the addition of the MUTE CITY I and BIG BLUE Mirror courses in this updated data, there will now be two secret courses, one based on DEATH WIND I and the other based on MUTE CITY I. As a result, the Mini Prix that consisted of three races on secret courses has been eliminated. The two secret courses will continue to appear in the Mini Prix along with other courses in the future.

In F-ZERO 99 and Classic, the specification for matching players who have just started the game or who are not yet accustomed to playing the game with other players has been eliminated.

Other Fixes

Fixed issues to make for a more pleasant gaming experience.

Original article [Wed 27th Mar, 2024 02:55 GMT]:

Nintendo has announced its Switch Online battle royale-style racer F-Zero 99 will be bumped up to Version 1.3.0 this week on 28th March.

As part of this update, players will be able to participate in the new "Mirror Grand Prix". take on new Mirror Tracks for Knight League and also try out the Classic Mini Prix. In the future, Nintendo will also add Mirror Tracks for both the King League and Queen League.

In addition to this, Nintendo is adding a new 'Steer Assist' feature to help you guide your machine around turns and navigate barriers. There'll also be an expanded Practice Mode rolled out. Last but not least is the addition of Timed Challenges for "limited-time" in-game rewards. There'll be some new added Achievements, too.

When Nintendo releases the official patch notes for Version 1.3.0, we'll update this post. In other F-Zero news, Nintendo is adding F-Zero Maximum Velocity to the Switch Online GBA library later this week.