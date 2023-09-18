What do you get when you take the first entry in one of Nintendo's most overlooked franchises and cram it with battle royale mechanics after nearly 20 years of dormancy? You might expect a shambling Frankenstein's monster of a game held together by nostalgia-baiting stagnancy. Instead, F-Zero 99 is a clever re-imagining that injects new life into a stone-cold classic while dodging many of the pitfalls found in Nintendo's other battle royale remixes like Mario 35 or PAC-MAN 99.
F-Zero is such an important–and impressive–game thanks in no small part to its presentation. As a launch game for the SNES, its vibey, sci-fi Mode 7 graphics helped plant Nintendo's flag in the 16-bit era as a graphical powerhouse. But F-Zero's more than just a tech demo; it's a high-adrenaline, white-knuckle racing game with some serious teeth. F-Zero 99 takes care to pay its respect to the original's tough-as-nails legacy while giving it new mechanics, to help it fit even better within the '-99' formula. After all, F-Zero has always been about speed and survival.
First, boosting has been completely reworked. Instead of getting one big speed boost per lap, you now have to dip into your energy bar in order to zoom ahead of the pack. That change brings some extra push-and-pull between simply surviving and actually winning that rewards skillful play and knowledge of each track. For example, if you're low on energy, you could conserve your power as you zip around the rough, slowdown-inducing corners on Mute City or boost through the rough patch and hope you don't bump into anyone during the home stretch to the pit area.
Marrying this new system with the familiar gameplay is an example of how F-Zero 99 cleverly streamlines and modernizes the original. It's a tactful change that makes sense in the context of the original game and adds a new layer of depth without overcomplicating what already works.
99 also introduces a Spin Attack, which lets you bump into other players with a chance to deal some extra damage. If you happen to KO another pilot (with or without the Spin Attack), your energy meter increases, meaning you have more to allocate to boosting without worrying about depleting your energy too quickly.
There are significantly more racers on the track during a normal race compared to the original. As its name suggests, there are 98 other competitors on the track, and, like in the original, there are extra NPC cars that function as obstacles for you to avoid. Beefing up the racer count all the way up to 99 is a cool change and the spin is necessary to make such a chaotic traffic jam work, considering how easy it already was to get fender bent into oblivion in the 26th century.
Bumping into other people and NPCs isn't just a consequence of F-Zero 99's congested raceways, either. Instead, it's been worked into a brand-new mechanic. Hitting other vehicles generates Super Sparks, which anyone riding behind the clash can pick up. There are even special golden NPCs that drop extra Super Sparks when you ram them, creating an extra point of conflict and upping the ante on getting those sweet sparks.
Picking up Super Sparks fills a separate meter. Once filled, hitting boost with 'A' ascends you to the elevated Skyway. You won't just move faster on the Skyway, boost pads will appear in specific spots for you to pick up even more speed. There are also no obstacles of any kind–excluding other players–on this elevated track, meaning it's not just a tool to get ahead of the competition. It's also a great Hail Mary that you can use to safely escort yourself across the finish line in case your energy's running so low that you can't risk running into other pilots.
The Skyway adds yet another point for metagaming and balancing risk and reward. In a game where one bump, error, or boost can send you back 20 places, it's a great trump card. Timing your ascension to the elevated track correctly can also let you skip over certain challenging parts of a track. Because the skyway also creates shortcuts over sections of non-track below, it won't return you to the ground until you're back over the track. That means that you can actually extend your boost time if you get the timing right, adding a welcome little skill check.
On top of competing for first place, you'll also be competing with four other races. These Rivals are decided upon based on your individual match history and in-game rank and outplacing even one of them will net you a few points to go towards ranking up. Beating none of them will cost you, though. This system accommodates F-Zero 99's challenging nature well and adds an opportunity to reward players who might be new to the series.
These new additions all infuse new depth and multiplayer sensibility into the previously single-player-only banger. They don't just feel at home as a part of its gameplay, though. They also look right at home in F-Zero's original art style. From the starting areas, which have been reworked to house 99 racers, to the Skyway, everything nails the game's 16-Bit Plus vibe. It even adds in cool touches like speed lines and extra flourishes to explosions and the like.
The only part that doesn't fit in is F-Zero 99's new in-game user interface. It smacks of that sterile Switch-era feel with squished, sans-serif fonts and soft edges. Considering the menus in other parts of 99 are studded with art from and inspired by F-Zero's original instruction manual and dripping in neon purples and yellows, it makes no sense that the UI is this bland for any other reason than readability.
You can earn skins for each of the four available racing machines, and new options for your player card. The player card displays your Switch username, the vehicle of your choice, and has some customizable pins and backgrounds. As with the skins, pins and backgrounds are unlocked by competing in races and completing various challenges.
Competing in races is, unfortunately, F-Zero 99's greatest pain point. While it's very easy to hop into a single 99-player race, Grand Prix mode isn't always available. It unlocks on a timer and requires tickets, which you earn from competing in other races, to enter. The time-based barrier of entry is frustrating but given how long Grand Prix races can be, keeping them available at all times could prove difficult for matchmaking after the launch period. That being said, Tetris 99 makes the same mistake in its Maximus mode and takes its sweet time in matchmaking before filling out over half of the average lobby with bots. Given its relative rarity, requiring tickets on top of the time constraints adds insult to injury.
In addition to Grand Prix modes, 99 cycles through other modes like Pro, which only features difficult circuits, and a team-based race. The latter splits the assembled players into two groups and tracks various stats throughout (position, number of KOs, etc.) before totting up the totals at the end of the race and awarding the win, Splatoon-style. These are nice make-goods, but it's frustrating that the original's main mode is gated behind a timer.
Thankfully, if you can play F-Zero 99, you can also play the SNES original since both are locked behind a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. So if you're itching to race in a Prix, you can revisit the original.
Despite its relatively unchanged look, F-Zero 99 is unexpectedly refreshing. Though it may not be the return for the franchise that fans hoped for, it's a triumphant and welcome look back at Captain Falcon's first game with a clever twist. F-Zero is simply suited for the -99 style structure in ways that Tetris, Mario, and Pac-Man aren't; it was already an elimination-style battle royale, just a small one. Adding more players doesn't just feel perfect for F-Zero, it feels natural. This isn't the definitive way to play F-Zero, but it is a brilliant take that supplements what worked so well in the original with thoughtful additions that make chasing victory utterly addictive.
This game is honestly the best use of the "99" format there has been.
Tetris 99 is very good, Super Mario 35 was fun. But F-Zero 99 just feels right.
It's a white knuckle blast, with a lot of "okay just one more round" energy. The only real issue I have with it, is not being able to queue up with friends.
I remember seeing this in the direct and going "Man, I feel sorry for f-zero fans. Finally getting a new game and it's a f2p battle Royale? That sounds horrible." Nice to hear it's good tho. Y'all have earned a new game at this point.
It's fantastic. I'm not a huge F Zero guy but I love it. I really hope they continue to support it.
not ONE mention of how it controls? for real?! ☹️
btw i mention it because it controls badly, especially compared to the original. is it just me?
I love this game! I just hope it's not de-listed like Mario was.
I'm not a huge fan of either racing games or battle royales, but I enjoy this game very much! "I'll just do one more race." I've told myself 1000 times.
As someone who's utterly fallen in love with F-Zero thanks to the entries available on NSO (X my beloved), 99 has been a wonderful take/twist on one of my favourite racing games ever made in the time I've spent with it so far. The gameplay of F-Zero (insanely chaotic speeds coupled with a high skill ceiling) lends itself wonderfully to a BR format, and I'd say it's probably the most beginner-friendly game in the entire series with the amount of affordances it gives to newcomers (e.g. Super Boost).
It won't be wrestling the crown off of X for my favourite in the series any time soon, but it's a damn good revival that I hope leads to Nintendo finally realising 'oh s*** people actually like F-Zero huh'
This reads like youve never played a sequel to fzero before, because both X and GX use this system.
"First, boosting has been completely reworked. Instead of getting one big speed boost per lap, you now have to dip into your energy bar in order to zoom ahead of the pack.
Marrying this new system with the familiar gameplay is an example of how F-Zero 99 cleverly streamlines and modernizes the original."
Also this.
"99 also introduces a Spin Attack, which lets you bump into other players with a chance to deal some extra damage. "
yeah that was introduced in X too. ✌️
Theres no shame in not having played these games (or any game lol) but if thats the case, you should probably mention that at the top, for context. Because this is misinformation.
If you have played X and GX, why would you want to erase their contribution from the series' evolution? its disinformation and i dont get it.
anyway. thanks for the review.
Looking forward to trying this even though I don't enjoy the original F-Zero.
@-wc- I suggest you use the buttons to control the ship instead of the stick
Am I the only one who doesn’t like the 4 lap structure? I haven’t really seen anyone talk about it, but I feel like it misses the point of other 99 games where the idea is that the last person standing wins.
9/10 for me too, it's a brilliant little game!
Runs great, feels great and is designed in such a way that (as many have pointed out) makes it enticing to return to again and again!
It's exhilerating as always and in the grand scheme of things: this is a pretty big step forward for the franchise.
Obviously not visually but for this to appear out of nowhere for the first time in 20 years to a generally positive reception...it's exciting!
Still waiting on that GX remaster though😉
I haven't played this yet although I plan to. I watched a streamer play it, and my first thought was "this looks like unfun chaos, just uncontrollable madness" but after watching a few races I think there really is fun to be had. I look forward to giving it a try.
MINI REVIEW
pros
cons
this is a bit personal, but in my imagination, there would be limited opportunities for energy recharge, and the race would go faster and faster until only one driver survived.
what we got is a bit more chaotic and less compelling in my opinion.
6/10, but if they fix the controls its an 8.
From the little I've played it so far it's great, as Gavin said F-Zero really lends itself to massive multiplayer in concept and luckily overall also in execution, really hope they won't retire it... or if they really have to, not before giving us a completely new F-Zero game that also has such a mode at least!
@-wc- "Misinformation"? "Disinformation"? Erasing the sequels' contributions??
This game is based on the SNES original and the comparison is quite clearly being drawn between that and this new reworking of it. That's the context here. Not listing off the features of the sequels hardly qualifies as 'misinformation' now.
@Paulo
thanks, i did that. the stick is not the problem. (they didnt even bother to utilize the stick properly anyway.)
like i said, maybe its my muscle memory working against me, but this is the worst controlling fzero game ive played, and i go all the way back.
it needs work. i think people here are in denial for now, i cant be the only one that feels this way.
✌️
@dartmonkey
nah.
it is incorrect to say this game "introduces" those features.
✌️
you wouldnt say Super Mario World "introduced" the overworld map to SMB without mentioning SMB3.
@-wc-
The reviewer is talking about how they have been introduced into the original F-Zero game so it is new here.
Also the game controls fine.
@-wc- Did you even play the original?
That's a weird hill to die on man. The context is abundantly clear in the review
@SBandy1
that is not how we use those words.
the game is using features already introduced to this series by other games. its borrowing features from those games and adding them to this new one.
i cant believe im the only person here who thinks this context matters. cheers y'all. ✌️
@ikki5
"Did you even play the original?"
im interested, what did i say that would cause you to ask?
@-wc-
Everyone understands the context. You are the only one making an issue out of it.
It's weird.
@SBandy1
i understand the context. im suggesting that its not being conveyed well for some reason.
imagine if you did a review of Mario 3, and only compared it to OG arcade mario bros, saying it "introduced" Power Mushrooms and Fire Flowers, with no mention of SMB1.
is there something specifically offensive about what i said? im sensing a pile on here and i do not think im wrong, on this. but im here for it ✌️ lol
I got 99 problems but the switch ain’t one. The title writes itself.
I really do like this, especially the team races. However, while doing the training races, I felt the 50 racers event was much more balanced than 99. At 50, it's more about racing and less about attacking your way through the pack. I wish there was an option to choose the 50 racer option.
I didn't expect that much but I haven't been able to stop playing. Really fun and hopefully a sign that Nintendo is thinking about F Zero again.
That said I'm really glad you pointed out the bland UI. Getting pretty weary of flat and bland modern UI, especially in retro remasters etc. where it feels extra jarring. I really don't dig the new Mario RPG interface
Yup, I’d definitely give this a 8 or 9.
This was a real surprise to me after how frustrated I was at what this wasn’t upon the reveal in the Direct - but when you look past all that and focus on the product Nintendo made in itself… I can’t believe they pulled this off and how much fun this is.
@P-Man
Yeah, a 24 lap mode would be fire. If all the racers except one are killed before that, then you win. If not, then it's the one across the finish line.
@-wc- SMB Deluxe on the GBC "introduced" a map screen to the original SMB, even though many Mario other games between the original and Deluxe had used map screens. The map was new to the original SMB.
This is the same; this boost mechanic and spin attack were in subsequent releases but not in the original F Zero which is what this is based on. Hence, these mechanics are being introduced to the original.
The phrasing could have been clearer, yes, but I do think you're spending a lot of energy shaking your fist at a non-issue
This is a reaaaaaallly generous score for this game. It's fun for the first few hours but quickly falls off a cliff. Not enough track variety, even worse vehicle variety, I can't fathom how that gets a 9.
Don't get me wrong, it's a solid diversion especially for fans who are starving but it's an 8 at absolute best. Personally I'd give it a 7.5. I put about 6 hours into it and probably won't be going back for much more.
I've been having a blast. This game is exhilarating.
Been playing this a bunch, its addictive. Love my cool purple (blue) falcon, the skins are very nice.
@demacho
this game is not a remake of the original fzero.
it is a new game in the series that BORROWS elements of the prior games. it borrows the graphics and sound from OG, and the boost and combat mechanics from X and GX.
its weird to not put it that way. thats all i was trying to say.
and im only "putting alot of energy" into responding to the replies, it was just one comment to on this topic begin with ✌️
@-wc-
The reviewer is saying that 99 introduces certain features into the SNES original, not the franchise. I think that you misread the text. The reviewer is correct... 99 introduces the spin attack into the SNES original, for example. Nothing wrong with that, surely?
It may not be a new game in the most literal sense but it’s certainly making good on the sort of innovations one would expect to see in a fully fledged sequel.
