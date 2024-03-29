Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 763k

Update [Fri 29th Mar, 2024 02:00 GMT]:

In case you missed it earlier this week, today marks the arrival of F-Zero Maximum Velocity on the Switch Online + Expansion Pack GBA service. Japan has also received this game. To play it, you'll need to update your GBA app on Switch. You'll also need to have an active Expansion Pack tier subscription as well.

Original article [Wed 27th Mar, 2024 01:15 GMT]:

Nintendo has announced it will be bolstering the Switch Online + Expansion service on 29th March with the release of F-Zero Maximum Velocity.

This futuristic racing title originally made its debut on the Game Boy Advance back in 2001. When it returns later this week, you'll be able to speed around 20 different courses across four difficulty levels as you race across the galaxy against the most elite racers.

Here's a bit more PR about it:

"There’s only one sport that has enough thrills, spills and potential for calamity to keep an entire galaxy on the edge of its seat, and it’s known as the F-Zero Grand Prix. F-Zero Maximum Velocity is set 25 years after the original F-Zero game, with a new generation of racers piloting their plasma-powered machines and using speed bursts (and some strategic vehicle-to-vehicle bumping) in a white-knuckle race to stay ahead of the competition … and stay alive."

Keep in mind this is a Game Boy Advance title, so it's locked behind Nintendo's expansion tier of the Switch Online service. In related news, Nintendo will be releasing an update for its online racer F-Zero 99 this week.