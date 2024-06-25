So, what are other outlets saying about the game? Well, to kick things off, God is a Geek awarded the game a 9/10 and echoed our sentiments that the Switch version is the best way to play the game, but also went one step further and called it "Arguably the best of the three Luigi’s Mansion games":

"Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD is a remake with a modern look, and no real bells and whistles to speak of otherwise. But that doesn’t make it a bad game, far from it, in fact. And if you’ve never had a chance to experience this fairly lengthy experience before, you’re getting the best version along with a multiplayer offering that’s easy to access, and a great amount of fun. Arguably the best of the three Luigi’s Mansion games, whether you think it’s overpriced, or a strange choice for a remake doesn’t change the fact it’s a hugely enjoyable game with loads to do. Go in knowing that there isn’t any extra content and that this is an opportunity for those that missed it on 3DS to experience it at its best and you’ll be just fine."

VGC was similarly full of praise with their 4/5 star review, calling it "another strong Nintendo remaster":

"Luigi's Mansion 2 HD is another strong Nintendo remaster which doesn't mess around with the original too much, but delivers enough improvements (particularly in terms of visual detail) to make it a worthwhile release. The controls still aren't perfect and Luigi's Mansion 3 is the better game but the sheer charm crammed into every crevice means it's still absolutely worth a look."

IGN's 8/10 review reiterated that the Switch version is the best way to play Luigi's Mansion 2, but noted that it still doesn't quite reach the heights of Luigi's Mansion 3:

"With its substantially enhanced graphics and more flexible twin-stick control setup, Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD is undoubtedly the definitive version of Luigi’s second apparition-filled adventure. If you’re a newcomer to the series – or perhaps you only came onboard with Luigi’s Mansion 3 and are working your way backwards – then there’s plenty of ghostbusting and puzzle-solving fun for you to find in Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD’s five haunted houses. However, if you’re a fan of the original Nintendo 3DS version and you were hoping for more dramatic gameplay changes or additions, then you may well be a touch disappointed. What’s more, playing this remaster in the wake of the third game may put its limitations in an unfavourable light. All told, though, Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD is a great installment in Nintendo’s spectre-snaring series, even if it’s not the best one you can play on the Switch."

Destructoid awarded the game a 7/10, praising the upgraded visuals but criticising the stilted mission structure:

"It would be extremely difficult not to be charmed by the graphics and animation in Luigi’s Mansion 2, as the passion behind them is practically tangible. Even the central focus of puzzle solving and ghost-catching are fun on their own. However, I cannot possibly overstate how much of the joy gets sucked out by its strict adherence to a completely linear chapter progression. It’s like a hospital painted in vibrant colors. It does a lot to brighten things up, but you can only do so much to counterbalance the sterility."

Gamespot refered to the game an an oddball entry in the series, stating that it's "neither the trailblazer nor the refined third entry" in its 7/10 review:

"Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon on 3DS was a surprising revival for an unconventional game. Now that we've had Luigi's Mansion 3, the series has come more into its own, and the second game is neither the trailblazer nor the refined third entry. That makes Luigi's Mansion 2 HD an oddball--less essential than some other Switch remakes, but an interesting middle step in the development of Luigi's puzzle series, with its own charms and place in the series history."

Finally, TechRadar was a bit more critical of the experience with its 3/5 star review, stating that the upgrades likely won't justify the price point for returning players: