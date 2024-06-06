Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 768k

With Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door now available on the Switch, Nintendo is beginning to shift its attention to Luigi's Mansion 2 HD, due out later this month on 27th June 2024.

Following a batch of spooky commercials yesterday, Nintendo has now released an overview trailer. It's only in Japanese right now but there's still plenty of Switch footage on display, including a look at the game's multiplayer.

In case you missed the initial announcement, this new version of Luigi's Mansion 2 is an "enhanced version" of the original 3DS release, which dates back to 2013. Nintendo is already offering a bunch of pre-order goodies to go with it, which you can check out in our previous coverage: