Nintendo has updated its Switch firmware to Version 18.1.0. As you might have already noticed, this one is a little bit different.

It's tied to the previous announcement in May about the Switch's discontinuation of 'X' (formerly Twitter). It means Switch users will no longer be able to post screenshots of videos to X from the system's album. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is also impacted and the option to link 'X' has now been removed as well as the ability to send friend requests to social media users.

Here's the full rundown, courtesy of Nintendo's official patch notes:

Ver. 18.1.0 (Released June 10, 2024)

The following updates were made for the discontinuation of X (formerly Twitter) integration: The option to “Post to Twitter” when sharing from the Album in the Nintendo Switch HOME Menu was removed. The ability to post Super Smash Bros. Ultimate screenshots from the Album in the Nintendo Switch HOME Menu to Smash World in the Nintendo Switch Online smart device app was removed. The option to link X (formerly Twitter) from “Settings” > “User Settings” > “Posting to Social Media” was removed.

The option to link social media accounts from “My Page” > “Friend Suggestions” was removed

General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience.

