Earlier this week, Eiji Aonuma lifted the lid on the new top-down adventure The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

Instead of Link, this new outing stars Princess Zelda, and instead of a sword and shield, you're now armed with the Tri Rod, which allows you to summon all sorts of objects (known as echoes) to take down enemies, overcome environmental obstacles, and solve puzzles.

This will likely result in all sorts of amusing scenes when the game arrives on the Switch later this year and it seems many artists on social media are already getting creative with this concept - with all sorts of hilarious comic book-style skits popping up online. Here are some of the standouts so far:

