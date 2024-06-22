It's been an incredibly exciting week for Princess Zelda, with Nintendo announcing she'll be starring in her own game 'The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom' this September. Now, to top it off, we've got our very first look at her figma prototype based on her character in Tears of the Kingdom.

This same figma was originally announced earlier this year in February alongside Link's final design and a prototype of Ganondorf. This first look at the Zelda prototype from Good Smile Company comes courtesy of Hobby-Genki and shows her holding the decayed Master Sword.

The Zelda figma prototype from Tears of Kingdom 👀 pic.twitter.com/xxufOIZz1Y June 21, 2024

Pre-orders for Good Smile's Link Figma went on sale earlier this year in March for 60.99 / €64,08, with a DX Edition priced at $115.99 / €109,08. This same Link figma included face plates, optional parts, and a base plate. You can also get a look at the Ganondorf prototype in our previous coverage.