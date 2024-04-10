Following the shutdown of online play for the 3DS and Wii U yesterday, Atooi founder Jools Watsham has issued a PSA to "Nintendo 3DS owners and fans of Chicken Wiggle".

All of the 3DS levels which were uploaded to Chicken Wiggle on the 3DS will be made available to "browse, play. and download" in Hatch Tales, when it launches for the Nintendo Switch on 21st June 2024. Watsham notes how there were "over 2000" of them:





This reminder follows on from a slight delay. Hatch Tales was originally scheduled to launch last month until it got pushed back to June. This enhanced HD port (formerly known as Chicken Wiggle Workshop) was originally crowdfunded back in 2018.

Earlier this year, Atooi also shadow-dropped a new roguelike dungeon hopper on the Switch eShop.