Here we go, folks. Nintendo has announced that an Indie World showcase will coming our way tomorrow on Wednesday, April 17th, 2023 at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm BST / 4pm CEST.
The showcase will last for around 20 minutes and will focus on indie games that are coming to Nintendo Switch in 2024.
As ever, we will be livestreaming the event so you can come watch along with us and catch our reactions as they happen.
What the event will include, we'll just have to wait and see. A bunch of indie games, we'd imagine. We're not even going to whisper Silksong at this point and don't you dare do it either — we don't want anything jinxed!
What are you hoping to see from Nintendo's Indie World showcase? Let us know in the comments!
In direct opposition to the article text....
Silksong....Silksong....Silksong....
I hope to hear about Plucky Squire! It's one I've been really looking forward to!
Awesome. I love how the curation of Indie World has been to feature devs from around the globe. It’s been a while since I’ve taken to any of the games in a showcase though.
With the latest ratings dor Silksong, the chances of getting a release date in this Indie World are higher than ever before.
Everyone to the Silksong train… again!!!! 😂
I will grab some popcorn in case “a certain sequel” is not announced.
Oh, due tomorrow.
I will prepare my snack.
Hopefully some good 3D indie games with some Farming Sim games again.
The same day as my birthday!
I hope for 8 bit adventure 2 announcement.
Great news! I hope that my backlog of indie games transfer to the next console. I need my investments to carry over. 😊🤞🍀
These are always good, would’ve preferred a proper Direct but I have an inkling there’ll be one next month
Nice to finally see some real Nintendo news again. I want to see release dates for Shantae: Risky Revolution and Little Kitty, Big City. This gives me hope for a normal Direct in May.
It'll be Silksong this time.
Too many leaked ratings.
It's happening. At last, it's happening...!
I'm hoping for the Silksong fans sake, that we finally get some news on that.
Other than that though, I'm not really sure what I'm hoping for out of this Direct. I do want that latest Balatro update to come out for consoles already
It's funny to see people expecting Silksong in the direct when the release date is most likely going to be announced in a Xbox event because it's a day-1 game pass title.
I personally want to see announcements of new games for this year.
I hope for Silksong, not to play the game, but to stop hearing about people wanting Silksong.
Now just replace the word “map” with “Indie World Showcase.”
By this point it seems like Nintendo has given up on 2024...
Apparently the most powerful charm in Hollow Knight is the Patience charm 😝
honestly, we need to rename the term "swan song" to "silk song" because that is probably what it will be.
Please please please shadow drop/announce a release date for the game that cannot be mentioned out loud. 😋
@fenlix Why is it funny? The argument that it is a day-1 game pass title doesn't make sense. It will be released on Nintendo Switch, Playstation, Xbox, Gamepass and PC at the same time.
The timing sounds right for a Silksong reappearance given the recent ratings for different regions and the Xbox store listing. I thought general Direct or ID@Xbox showcase seemed more likely to be the reveal source but cool if it appears in tomorrow's Indie World.
Seems like a Silksong announcement might actually happen this time but it'll be pretty hilarious if we get the usual radio silence instead.
Welp, it's something. Hard to get excited for indie worlds these days. Very hit or miss and I'm not expecting anything big at this point.
Hoping for some Switch news on:
.. just to name a few.
I’m throwing down my life savings, car, left kidney, and two kids on Silksong being in this direct. Going to be rich baby!
Release date for Laika, Blade Chimera and Little Kitty, Big City and a quick look at Wrath releasing next week.
Just give us Katana ZERO DLC, please!
Welp, Silksong confirmed. Hate that we are gonna have to wait until JUNE for first party news
Dredge DLC
Braid Annversary
SteamWorld
Earthblade
So what's the difference between a partner show case and an indie world showcase?
We got the announcement regarding Endless Ocean during the last partner showcase, which is a first party tile, right?
How unfortunate looks like a dry summer first party wise
All my current hype belongs to Megaton Musashi Wired so anything rad from this showcase will be bonus!
@wuntyme8 I'm with you on Mina & SacriFire- REALLY stoked for those two.
The only thing I want to see is Plucky squire (and maybe a random new couch co-op game).
Meh. Not a big fan of indies at all, so will most likely skip this one. I wonder when the actual next Nintendo direct is..? Aside from Paper Mario, Endless Ocean and maybe Fantasy Life 2 there's nothing much going on this year :/
A little Silksong to liven up this dull stretch for the Switch, I expect!
Still, it’ll be a long wait till the physical edition releases, so I’ll have to be patient.
If indeed Silksong is finally coming out of the oven, I’ll have to go back and beat Grey Prince Zote and finish the original game before then.
@Nontendo_4DS
Partner showcase = Third party games
Indie world showcase = Indie games
I mean, at least this time there are actual clues pointing out Silksong unlike every other time so I wouldn't be surprised if it actually showed up.
Other than that, there are several great suggestions here in the comment section - would love to see more of Plucky Squire, a release date for Shantae: Risky Revolution on Switch, Mina the Hollower etc. -, but as always I'm looking forward to whatever other surprises they might have in store for us in general!
Yay, more indies. I definitely don't have dozens in my backlog and hundreds on my wishlist weighing down on me as a constant reminder that I'll never have enough time to fully explore my hobbies.
Silksong maybe. Also do we have to play the first HK to play Silksong or nah?
Bring on the cozy Farming Sims! And hopefully a demo for Fantasy Life 🤞🤞and an update on Stardew Valley 1.6
Holy crap.
Is that it? Is that you silksong?
I mean with all the rumors surrounding the title it's the first time we can legitimately ask the question.
@anoyonmus
I wouldn't have thought so. Its a different protagonist who plays differently and a whole different region. The story of the first was mainly about the place rather than the people.
There might be the odd recurring character.
Little Kitty, Big City seems like a shadowdrop candidate. The devs just said it went gold, and there's been a lot of activity behind the scenes on SteamDB.
Also wondering if we might see Psuedoregalia, What the Car?, Mina the Hollower, Pizza Tower, and maybe even SteamWorld Heist 2 (or whatever else the upcoming SteamWorld tactical shooter game could be if it's somehow not that) finally getting formally unveiled
Clown time incoming. But it’s been rated!!!
The thing about Silksong, we might still be getting dlc for it years after release. Lolololcry...
I hope there's a new AAA Clock game.
I’m not an avid silksong fan, but the stars are kinda aligning here
Hoping for some fun local multiplayer games that will release before June! I've got a vacation with my gaming group coming up, and we usually devote swaths of time to all the local titles we've missed for the year.
@AJWolfTill So I can just jump in into Silksong without needing to play the first game?
@sanderev You beat me to it lol.
@Nontendo_4DS Partner Showcase features 3rd party publishers - Capcom, Sega, Ubisoft, EA and some indies etc while the Indie Showcase is usually exclusively games by smaller studios - although Konami had a game featured in a previous one and I wouldn't exactly call them Indie! More likely to see a 1st Party game sneak into a Partner Showcase rather than an Indie Showcase I reckon.
I think it's time to finally wipe off the clown makeup. I'm even predicting a shadow drop tomorrow.
I'm just getting back into Stardew Valley so I'm hoping for a release date for the 1.6 update!
