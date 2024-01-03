Goodness, is it really 2024 already? Yep, hard to believe, yet here we are. As we enter the seventh year of the Switch's life cycle, a lot of eyes (including ours) are inevitably drifting toward a potential new hardware announcement in the coming months.

With many of Nintendo's first-party lineup for the year consisting of remakes and remasters, it certainly feels like we're in the 'wind down' phase of the Switch, but that doesn't mean there aren't plenty of games worth highlighting.

So, as per the norm, we'd like to go through a bunch of Switch titles launching in January 2024 that we're particularly excited about. If there's anything that we haven't covered here, then be sure to let us know in the comments down below.

Laika: Aged Through Blood (January 11th, 2024)

Frogsong (January 12th, 2024)

Grotto (January 12th, 2024)

Turnip Boy Robs a Bank (January 18th, 2024)

Another Code: Recollection (January 19th, 2024)

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (January 19th, 2024)

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy (January 25th, 2024)

UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes (January 25th, 2024)

Eastward: Octopia DLC (January 31st, 2024)

