EVO 2023 is taking place this weekend and to celebrate the special occasion Arc System Works and developer French-Bread have announced Under Night In-Birth II Sys: Celes is coming to multiple platforms including the Switch in Early 2024.
This "dramatic stylish 2D fighting action" sequel will include rollback netcode and supports 1-2 players local and 1-9 players online. It's playable at EVO 2023 at the Arc System Works booth. Here's the official announcement on social media:
After 10 years of operation, the 7th title in the series is the first to affix a number! With completely redesigned visuals, a new tale of Night is depicted. Even more playable characters to be added!
The first in the series to include rollback netcode, prepare for blistering online matches. New moves and new battle systems have been added to further evolve the battle. Experience high-octane battles with ultra high definition pixel graphics. The tale of the Hollow Night is about to reach its climax...!