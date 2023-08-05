Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

EVO 2023 is taking place this weekend and to celebrate the special occasion Arc System Works and developer French-Bread have announced Under Night In-Birth II Sys: Celes is coming to multiple platforms including the Switch in Early 2024.

This "dramatic stylish 2D fighting action" sequel will include rollback netcode and supports 1-2 players local and 1-9 players online. It's playable at EVO 2023 at the Arc System Works booth. Here's the official announcement on social media:





The newest UNI installment has arrived!



UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II [Sys:Celes] is coming to PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and Steam in early 2024!



Thank you to our partner FRENCH-BREAD!

Make sure to follow them: pic.twitter.com/paCzdRBPYb The Tale of the Hollow Night is coming to a close...The newest UNI installment has arrived!UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II [Sys:Celes] is coming to PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and Steam in early 2024!Thank you to our partner FRENCH-BREAD!Make sure to follow them: @inbirthPR August 4, 2023

After 10 years of operation, the 7th title in the series is the first to affix a number! With completely redesigned visuals, a new tale of Night is depicted. Even more playable characters to be added!