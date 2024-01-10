Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Update [Wed 10th Jan, 2024 18:30 GMT]: Just a day before its expected release on 11th January 2024, publisher Headup has announced on Twitter that the Switch release of Laika: Aged Through Blood has been delayed.

The upcoming Motorvania, which launched on PC last year to very positive reviews, will be skidding onto the Switch eShop on a now-unspecified date. Headup has given a vague reason, saying that the team wants the game to be "in the best possible shape" for Switch.

Below is the full message from the publisher. Plus, you can read our original story on the release date further down...

"The Nintendo Switch release of Laika: Aged Through Blood was originally set for tomorrow. We want to ensure the version we launch is in the best possible shape it could be in, which is why we decided to take some more time and delay the release. Thanks for understanding <3 We will keep you posted with more info about a new date as soon as possible!"

We will keep you posted with more info about a new date as soon as possible!🎮 — Headup (@HeadupGames) January 10, 2024

Original article [Thu 30th Nov, 2023 16:45 GMT]: Developer Brainwash Gang and publisher Headup have announced the release date for the critically acclaimed 'Motorvania' title Laika: Aged Through Blood, which will land on Switch on January 11th, 2024.

Mixing the motocross-style gameplay you might find in a Trials game with classic Metroidvania mechanics and outrageous, bloody combat, Laika definitely looks like one of the more unique games we've come across in quite some time.

The PC version is already available and has been met with positive reviews from critics, with IGN awarding it a score of 9/10 and stating that "If you’ve ever considered yourself a fan of exploring and platforming across 2D landscapes, you’ll find these open roads well worth your time".

That sounds right up our street, then. The gameplay trailer alone, with its melancholy music, gorgeous visuals, and slick animation is enough for us to whack it straight at the top of our wishlist.

Here's a look at the key features:

- Vehicular combat on a fast and agile motorbike

- A beautiful, hand-painted post-apocalyptic world

- A deep story about a mother-daughter relationship, vengeance, and loss

- Epic boss battles and loads of missions

- The very first *motorvania*!

What a nice way to kick off 2024! We'll be keeping a close eye on this one.

Will you be picking up Laika: Aged Through Blood in the new year? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.