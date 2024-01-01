With development times and costs going up across the board, Sony and Microsoft would likewise love to extend console lifecycles as long as possible, and with all the quality games coming out on Switch, it's arguably only old habits and expectations making us antsy for that smell of new hardware. Who needs a Switch 2 if we get another year of bangers like the one we just had?

Switch's hardware sales figures make the most compelling argument that we're unlikely to get through 2024 without an announcement, though. We would assume bundles sold fairly well over the holidays (we'll find out how well in Nintendo's next financial report in February) but hardware sales are waning. Quarterly Switch sales went from 3.07m (reported May 2023) to a Zelda-bumped 3.91m (August 2023) to 2.93m (November 2023).

Yes, the Thanksgiving/Christmas period will almost certainly provide a bump on the last quarter's results, and those numbers aren't to be sniffed at, but year-on-year they're steadily going down. Without an unprecedented price cut, it seems improbable that Nintendo will sell the 20 million+ Switches needed to catch up with Nintendo DS and PS2 (at 154m and 155m respectively), an imagined target that this writer doubts Nintendo would be too bothered about missing — certainly not at the cost of derailing plans for the next system. Switch has been a massive success regardless of where it ends up on the all-time best-sllers podium. The company will be looking to kickstart its next cycle before those figures nosedive much further and the quarterly shareholder Q&As become a barrage of "What's next, Mr. President?"

The reality at this stage is that anybody who really wants a Switch has got at least one already, and, at this point, it seems overly optimistic to expect new Switch games of TOTK and Mario Wonder's calibre. We'd love to be proved wrong, and there's still plenty to look forward to regardless, but this feels like a good year for Switch to go out on a high.

And for Nintendo to put out some new driftless Joy-Con with its next system. That would be nice.

But what do you think? Is it possible Nintendo could coast through 2024 without revealing its next console? Let us know in the poll below.