Pixpil's gorgeous adventure game Eastward is getting farming DLC, and it's out on 31st January 2024 on Nintendo Switch. The date was revealed during the Wholesome Snack presentation, which followed Day of the Devs Game Awards showcase.

Eastward - Octopia was announced earlier this year and is set in a parallel world where Sam and John don't need to worry about the miasma that plagues the main game. So this is a much more relaxing experience than the base game! We also have to appreciate the cheeky little Animal Crossing in the YouTube description. "Population.... growing!?" We see you, Chucklefish.

Instead, the pair's biggest problem lies in a brand new cottage which they've spent all of their money on. It's in desperate need of repair, so the two of them start a farm and live a cosy, quaint life fishing, growing crops, and getting to know the townsfolk. You can also rebuild a theme park — what's not to love?

Here's a rundown of all the game's features from the Steam page:

Next Stop… Octopia!

Sam and John return in an all-new adventure! In this heartwarming story-driven farming sim, players can grow crops, tend livestock, and turn an abandoned fairground into a thriving village, with the help of the weird and wonderful cast of beloved Eastward characters. A New Life Begins

In a parallel universe where time and space have collided, Sam and John move to a peaceful corner of the globe, to start a new way of life. In Octopia they decide to spend all of their savings on a rundown farm cottage, desperately in need of some TLC. Life On The Farm

Life above ground has never been so sunny… and windy… and rainy! Help Sam and John repair and revitalise an old neglected farmland. Here you’ll be able to do all the normal farm stuff; grow crops, talk to ghosts, rear animals and spend your nights casting your line in the local fishing holes.