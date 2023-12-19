Last week, Nintendo shared a demo for Another Code: Recollection on the Switch eShop, giving fans a chance to try out the game before its January 2024 launch.
Now that more people have had time to play it, it's got us wondering what the community here on Nintendo Life thinks of the experience so far. So vote in our poll and tell us your thoughts in the comments.
And here's a bit about the demo, in case you haven't played it yet:
"In the demo, you’ll join Ashley – a young orphan – after she receives a letter from her father who she believed was dead. The letter sets off a chain of mysteries and leads her to the mysterious and remote Blood Edward Island in search of answers. Follow the beginning of her story and start your exploration, then carry your progress over to the full game once purchased. You may catch a glimpse of the puzzling obstacles you’ll come across – but who, or what will you encounter on the other side?"