Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Last week, Nintendo shared a demo for Another Code: Recollection on the Switch eShop, giving fans a chance to try out the game before its January 2024 launch.

Now that more people have had time to play it, it's got us wondering what the community here on Nintendo Life thinks of the experience so far. So vote in our poll and tell us your thoughts in the comments.

The demo for Another Code Recollection made me so happy. The original game feels more alive. The way the story was told is more pleasant too. In some ways, the original feels like a new game now. The way the puzzles are integrated, and its new help functions. Ah, excellent! 🥹 pic.twitter.com/vJDznWMX6G December 16, 2023

And here's a bit about the demo, in case you haven't played it yet: