Turnip Boy has already got away with tax evasion, but apparently, our raucous root vegetable is still up to his usual tricks, if today's announcement is anything to go by. That's right — Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion is getting a sequel, and it's coming to Switch later this year, developer Snoozy Kazoo and publisher Graffiti Games have announced.

Turnip Boy Robs a Bank was announced last year for PC and Xbox Game Pass, but we're happy to exclusively reveal that the game has now been confirmed for a Switch release at the same time. While the original game had some clear inspiration, Turnip Boy gets a bit more violent — and risky — with this follow-up, combining top-down adventure elements with roguelite gameplay. All in the name of robbing the bank.

We were pretty fond of the first game, praising its writing, pixel art, and fun puzzles. And while it looks like Turnip Boy Robs a Bank is going a bit more action-heavy, if the charm and humour is on par with the first game, we're definitely in.

You can use tools such as diamond pickaxes, a radio jammer, and the internet to create the perfect heist and steal all of the money a turnip would ever need. And for you budding turnip heads, there promises to be plenty of lore for the Turnip Boy universe.

Here's what to expect from the game, which launches later this year:

KEY FEATURES
- A thrilling, single-player adventure full of bank robbing, dark web browsing, and fuzz fighting!
- Roguelite elements to turnip the action with a big ol’ bank to explore and loot.
- Use an array of zany weapons to take on whoever the bank throws at you in intense shootouts, from security guards to elite veggie swat teams!
- A large cast of quirky food-based characters, including some familiar faces plus new citizens with their own stories and problems.
- Earn collectable hats to wear and cassettes with new banger tracks to blast.
- Discover a deeper history of Turnip Boy’s world and peel back the layers of how it became what it is.

If you're a fan of the cruciferous criminal, you can also get your hands on a Turnip Boy plush for $29.99. Pre-orders are open from 6th July, and you can sign up for reminders on the Makeship website.

Ready to stuff your sack full of cash in Turnip Boy Robs a Bank? Sprout up with your thoughts in the comments.