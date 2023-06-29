Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Turnip Boy has already got away with tax evasion, but apparently, our raucous root vegetable is still up to his usual tricks, if today's announcement is anything to go by. That's right — Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion is getting a sequel, and it's coming to Switch later this year, developer Snoozy Kazoo and publisher Graffiti Games have announced.

Turnip Boy Robs a Bank was announced last year for PC and Xbox Game Pass, but we're happy to exclusively reveal that the game has now been confirmed for a Switch release at the same time. While the original game had some clear inspiration, Turnip Boy gets a bit more violent — and risky — with this follow-up, combining top-down adventure elements with roguelite gameplay. All in the name of robbing the bank.

We were pretty fond of the first game, praising its writing, pixel art, and fun puzzles. And while it looks like Turnip Boy Robs a Bank is going a bit more action-heavy, if the charm and humour is on par with the first game, we're definitely in.