The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

Here, we'll be covering the Suthorn Ruins Dungeon, the first dungeon in the game. We've got all puzzle solutions and treasure chest locations in the dungeon for you.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Walkthrough -Suthorn Ruins Dungeon

The Suthorn Ruins dungeon is your very first dungeon in the game, and it acts as a tutorial for the other dungeons. It's not too difficult, and by following our guide, we'll make things even easier.

As you enter, activate the Waypoint and go through the door to the north. You'll spot a huge rock. Tri will teach you about Bind. Use Bind to move the rock and drop it into the pit below, then walk over to the switch to open the locked door on the right.

In the next room, you want to move the rock using Bind again, placing it in the gap in the water between two platforms. Head up the slope and over the rock to a room with a chest buried in the sand. Grab it with Bind and pull it out to get 5 Radiant Butter. Leave, and head down the ladder that was covered up by the rock.

Here, you'll want to grab the Strandtula Echo, which you can summon to create spider webs you can climb up. Use them to grab the chest at the top of the room for the Dungeon Map, then leave via the right ladder. In the next room, use beds or the strandtula to get across the gap and into the next room.

You'll recognise this next room. Head left and down and defeat the enemy for an Ignazol Echo. head north and ride the lift up, where you'll come across a Darknut at the top of the stairs. Defeat it with whatever Echoes you have for the Darknut Echo.

Head left and then down the ladder, using the Ignazol to light the torches in the room. Use Bind to move the boulder, and use the Ignazol to burn down the boxes to reach the final torch. You'll then be able to access the ladder on the right.

You'll emerge in a room with a Waypoint. Activate it. Then look at the four statues on the wall. The one to the right of the door has a shield on it. Use Bind to pull it off, then enter the door. Defeat the Darknut, then use Beds to grab the chest containing 50 rupees on the left of the room. Finally, head north for a miniboss.

Suthorn Ruins Miniboss - Link?

You remember this guy, right? Something is not right here... but you have to fight him.

You can't just go all-Echoes-blazing in this fight, The first thing you want to do is use Bind on Link's shield and pull it off. Then, summon your best Echoes — we used a Darknut — to do damage. You can throw pots at him too if you really want.

Keep doing this until the enemy turns purple, which means he's faster and stronger. Just continue what you're doing and eventually, you'll win.

Suthorn Ruins Dungeon - Part 2

After defeating the boss, you'll get Sword, which grants you access to Swordfighter Form. Immediately after the cutscene, transform into it and use your sword to destroy the black goo. Climb down the ladder to the next section.

In here, use Bind on the rock at the bottom and move it into the dip on the floor. Then, climb back up the ladder on the left and make your way across the gap. Use a strandtula to climb up and over the gap to a treasure chest containing the Heart Pin accessory.

Exit to the bottom-right and then go through the next door. In this room, activate the Waypoint in front of the large door, then head out the left door.

Catch the Deku Baba Echo, then switch to Swordfighter Form to defeat the goo. Defeat that Deku Baba, then destroy one last Deku Baba in the top right corner of the room to unlock the door to the north and west. Head through the western door first and drag the statue on the other side of the bars to the switch on the right — use the slope to your advantage. You'll get 50 rupees.

Return to the previous room and head north. Enter the door and use Bind to grab the Deku Baba on the other side of the grate. Pull it to defeat it, then open the chest for a Silver Key.

Go back to the main hall with the Waypoint and head through the right door with the key. Move the statue behind the bars with Bind to place it on the switch and head down the ladder.

You'll learn about Reverse Bind here. Grapple onto the moving platform above and ride it to the other side of the room. Left go, ride the platform as normal, and continue grappling and walking until you reach the top. The chest at the top contains 20 rupees.

Climb the ladder at the top for another Bind puzzle. Create a bed staircase in front of the switch, then Bind to the statue. Carry it to the left, climbing the stairs to reach the switch, then place the statue on top. Open the chest for a Big Key.

Warp back to the main hall again, save it, and use the key on the door. You'll be encountering your first boss — make sure you check our guide on how to defeat the Suthorn Ruins boss.

After completing the Suthorn Ruins Dungeon

After defeating the boss, you'll get a Whole Heart Container, boosting your health by one. Tri will also gain a level and you get some Might Crystals, which you can use fairly soon.

Leave the dungeon and you'll encounter Minister Lefte, who will lead you to Lueburry's House. You'll find out more about Link, the Sword of Might, and complete The Mysterious Rifts Main Quest.

Now you have a new quest — Searching for Everyone — where you need to find the King, the Commander, and Link. But first, you have a choice — do you visit Jabul Waters, or do you rescue the Gerudo Desert?

That's all for this section of our Echoes of Wisdom guide.