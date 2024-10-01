Would it really be a video game if there wasn't a combat challenge? Echoes of Wisdom transforms the battle arena format and turns it into a dream — literally.

The Slumber Dojo is where you'll test your sleeping, dreaming, and battle skills, utilising everything you've learned throughout Echoes of Wisdom. And the rewards are absolutely worth it, including two Heart Pieces, a lovely callback Outfit, and an item for Dampé's Automatons.

In this guide, we've listed every single reward you can get from the Slumber Dojo and the types of challenges you'll face.

Where to find the Slumber Dojo

The Slumber Dojo can be found in Kakariko Village on the west side of the ground level — no need to go up to the windmills. We've circled the location in the map above in red.

Inside, you'll speak to the dojo master, who wants you to become a Slumber Master. No, you're not becoming an expert in sleep — simply, you'll be dreaming of battles and you must win those dream battles.

All Slumber Dojo Challenges & Rewards

Every single challenge in the Slumber Dojo will reward Zelda with some very useful items for Smoothie making, rupees, and even Outfits. There are two ways you can beat a challenge — Clear or Fast Clear.

A Clear means you've completed the challenge under the time limit, while a Fast Clear means you've completed the challenge in an extra fast time. A Clear will be marked with a tick, while a Fast Clear will be marked with a face.

We've listed all of the rewards for both kinds of clear below. These stages unlock over the course of the game, depending on what region and what bosses you've defeated. The final challenge will unlock after you've beaten all 14 other challenges.

Stage Name Clear Reward Fast Clear Reward Blank-Slate Battle Electro Apple x5 Floral Nectar x5 Caromadillo's Revenge Monster Fang x5 Refreshing Grapes x5 Flow of Battle Bubble Kelp x5 Riverhorse x5 Blank-Slate Battle: Wind Chilly Cactus x5 Warm Pepper x5 Titan's Gathering Fresh Milk x5 Radiant Butter x7 Moblins' Revenge 20 Rupees Monster Stone x3 Floating on Fire Monster Stone x3 Rocktato x7 A Shock in the Dark Monster Guts x 8 Electro Apple x7 Blank-Slate Battle: Ice Radiant Butter x8 Twisted Pumpkin x7 Revenge from the Skies Twisted Pumpkin x8 Chilly Cactus x7 Blank-Slate Battle: Final Golden Egg x3 Monster Fang x7 Trial of Flame and Ice 50 Rupees Monster Guts x7 Wizzrobe Gathering Monster Stone x5 Fresh Milk x7 The Titans' Final Gathering Green Tunic Outfit Golden Egg x2

Slumber Dojo Milestone Rewards

For every few Slumber Dojo challenges you clear for the first time, you'll be given an extra reward. Below, we've listed all six additional rewards you get for clearing the Slumber Dojo.

Number of stages completed Reward 2 Stages Heart Piece 4 Stages First Mastery Accessory 6 Stages Heirloom Katana 8 Stages Second Mastery Accessory 11 Stages Heart Piece 14 Stages Final Mastery Accessory

Types of Slumber Dojo Challenge



Most Slumber Dojo Challenges allow you to use all of your Echoes and skills, but there are a few variants that either change up the situation or the enemy types.

Blank-Slate Battle



Blank-Slate Battles are battles where you're stripped of everything — all of your equipment, accessories, items, and Echoes. You must use the Echoes and Enemies in the challenge provided.

As such, these can take a lot of practice, particularly Blank-Slate Battle: Ice and Blank-Slate Battle: Final. In particular, don't forget about Bind — it's extremely useful for pulling things towards you or blocking enemy view.

To start with, you'll want to grab an Echo of an object such as a Rock or Wooden Box, and then work from there. Wooden Boxes can block enemy views, and Rocks can be thrown at weak enemies to kill.

Revenge

The Revenge challenges usually throw a bunch of the same enemy type at you, along with one or two other curveballs like a Darknut or something stronger.

Like most other challenges, though, you have all of your echoes, so these are pretty easy.

Titan's Gathering

Titan's Gathering are essentially boss rushes — in these, you'll find a handful of bosses in a row, back to back. You will have access to all of your Echoes and equipment for these, so just throw everything you have at them.

Titan's Gathering focuses on the first three bosses of the game from Suthorn Ruins, Gerudo Sanctum, and Jabul Ruins. The Titans Gather Again looks at the last three bosses from Eldin Temple, Lanayru Temple, and Faron Temple. And The Titans' Final Gathering features all six bosses from the first two stages, plus the final boss of Hyrule Castle.

That's all for this section of our Echoes of Wisdom guide. For more help, hints, or tips, head on over to our Echoes of Wisdom walkthrough hub.