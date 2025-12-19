The "superhero comedy" Dispatch got announced for the Switch and Switch 2 this week, and following the initial reveal, we've now got some details about the game's performance.

The Switch 2 version (which is a free upgrade for anyone who has the game on Switch) will offer "enhanced performance" of up to 60fps with 1440p resolution. And on the original Switch, players can expect 30fps and 720p resolution.

Exact frame rate and resolution differences between the portable and docked modes haven't been revealed.

Once again, when Dispatch launches on both of these platforms on 28th January 2026, it will set you back $29.99 (or your regional equivalent). Between now and the release date, you can also get a 10% discount on this price, bringing the total cost down to $26.99.

You can find out more about this upcoming release in our previous post here on Nintendo Life.