News It's Official, 3DS And Wii U Online Play Ends 8th April 2024 The end of an era

Nintendo closed down the Wii U and 3DS eShops in 2023, meaning that you are no longer able to buy digital games on either platform. Online play for these consoles is scheduled to shut down on 8th April 2024.

Credit card payment support on these eShops ended earlier, on 23rd May 2022, and Nintendo eShop cards ceased to be redeemable from 29th August 2022.

Here's all the information you need in one handy 3DS/Wii U online shutdown guide.

3DS and Wii U eShop/Online Shutdown Guide - When, How, WHY?!?!

When does online play end for 3DS and Wii U?

Online play for 3DS and Wii U will no longer function after 8th April 2024. Online features and functionality in any game that has them won't work anymore.

This means that online play and any other functionality that uses online communication will end for 3DS and Wii U software. This includes PvP versus matches, co-op play, leaderboard rankings, and data distribution.

More specifically, you won't be able to play online races in Mario Kart 7 or visit friends' towns in Animal Crossing: New Leaf. Stuff like that.

Which 3DS and Wii U models does this apply to?

All of them.

So that includes New Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 3DS XL, New Nintendo 2DS XL, Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo 3DS XL, Nintendo 2DS, Wii U Deluxe, and Wii U Basic.

Which 3DS and Wii U games will be affected?

Well, lots. But if you want a quick gander at some of the most popular online titles on each system, then here's a quick breakdown:

Popular 3DS online games

Popular Wii U online games

Can I still play 3DS and Wii U games offline?

Yes, although any modes that require online connections or communication of any sort won't work anymore.

So, you'll be able to play the single-player component of Splatoon, for example, but online matches won't be available.

What about StreetPass and Spotpass on the 3DS?

StreetPass will work, but Spotpass won't.

StreetPass utilises local communication between 3DS consoles, meaning it's not tied to online services. Theoretically, then, it should remain functional indefinitely, though we can't state this with 100% confidence.

SpotPass, however, does utilise online communication, so it will no longer work beyond April 2024. So, you'll no longer be able to receive new panels in Puzzle Swap (although you should be able to still get missing puzzle pieces for panels you already have via StreetPass, if you meet someone who's got a piece you need).

Here's Nintendo's exact response via its official support page, which also covers SpotPass:

StreetPass uses local communication between Nintendo 3DS family systems, meaning that it will still be available even after online services end. However, because SpotPass uses online communication, SpotPass features will no longer be available.

For example, you will be able to use StreetPass in StreetPass Mii Plaza, which is pre-installed on Nintendo 3DS family systems, but you will no longer be able to use features that use online communication (such as receiving new panels in Puzzle Swap).

Will this also affect Nintendo Badge Arcade on the 3DS?

Yes - Nintendo has stated that in conjunction with the discontinuation of online services for 3DS and Wii U, features for Nintendo Badge Arcade will also end in April 2024.

After the service ends, the app will display an error message when launched, so you won't be able to use it at all, including the Practice Catcher.

Nintendo has also stated that it will no longer be possible to place badges in the badge box, meaning that users will only have access to a maximum of 100 categories and 1,000 badges that are in the badge box. It recommends that users finish placing badges prior to April 2024, and also back up any additional data on multiple SD cards.

Can I still redownload games?

As long as you already own a game on the 3DS or Wii U, you'll be able to redownload it from the eShop "for the foreseeable future".

That means that redownloading is still possible after April 2024, but we don't know how long for.

Software updates will be made available "for the foreseeable future" as well.

Can I still download free software?

Free software, including "free-to-start" software like Nintendo Badge Arcade, is no longer available for download since March 2023. It disappeared with the rest of the games.

Can I still add funds to buy games?

No, as of March 2023, adding funds to the 3DS and Wii U eShops is no longer possible.

Before that date, you were still able to add funds if your Nintendo Network ID (used on 3DS and Wii U) was linked with your Nintendo Account (used on Switch). If so, your eShop funds were shared across the Nintendo Switch eShop and the 3DS/Wii U eShops.

You had until 11th March 2024 to merge your 3DS and Wii U Nintendo Network ID with your Nintendo Account.