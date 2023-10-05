Yesterday, Nintendo announced it would be ending "online play and other functionality" for the 3DS and Wii U in "early April" next year.

Although a lot of different parts of the 3DS online service will be impacted, one that won't be in the foreseeable future is Pokémon Bank for the 3DS. As noted in the original announcement, this service will still be available even after other online services end.

The official 'Play Pokémon' social media account has now shared a new post about this to spread awareness while advising trainers to transfer their Pokémon to the Pokémon HOME application on Switch and mobile devices as soon as possible.

"Nintendo 3DS online services will be discontinued in April 2024. While Pokémon Bank can be used beyond that date, we encourage players to transfer their Pokémon to Pokémon HOME at their earliest convenience."





While Pokémon Bank will remain available beyond the end date of the 3DS "online play" closure, Nintendo has noted how this could also end at "some point in the future". The Poké Transporter will also be able to be used beyond the end date of "online play".

