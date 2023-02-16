Ahead of the 3DS and Wii U eShop closures next month, Nintendo of Europe has shared a reminder on Twitter on what you can do in the lead up and aftermath of the end of the services.

Importantly, Nintendo has clarified that you'll have until March 2024 to merge 3DS and Wii U eShop funds with your Nintendo Account.

In the notice on the eShop closures, Nintendo specifically outlines what you can do with your balance both before and after the closure. Merging your funds means linking your Nintendo Network ID (linked to your Wii U and 3DS) to your Nintendo Account, which means you can use your balance from the Wii U and 3DS to purchase Switch games.

Here's what the company has said:

After 27 March 2023, what can I do with my existing Nintendo eShop balance on Nintendo 3DS or Wii U?

If you have unused funds on Nintendo eShop for Nintendo 3DS or Wii U, linking your Nintendo Network ID to your Nintendo Account and merging your funds will allow you to continue to use those funds to purchase digital download titles, DLC, passes and other similar items for Nintendo Switch. The service for merging funds will remain available until March 2024.

If you've yet to merge your accounts together, it's probably better to hop on that sooner rather than later. We've got a guide on how you can do that. Luckily, March 2024 feels a long way off, but the closure of the eShops is fast approaching — time moves quickly, after all.