As you will all likely know by now (we hope), the 3DS and Wii U eShops will no longer allow users to purchase or download new games onto their systems come March 27th, 2023.

Nintendo has been reasonably forthright regarding what will and won't be possible after this date, but one question that's been lingering in our minds in recent months is whether or not users will be able to perform a complete system transfer between two 3DS consoles, including downloaded software and eShop accounts. System transfers require an internet connection and authentication via Nintendo's servers, and not being able to transfer to another console would cause problems if, for example, the case got damaged somehow, or perhaps you wanted to upgrade to a New 2/3DS in the future.

The good news is that, yes, it will indeed be possible. Nintendo UK has confirmed to us that in addition to redownloading games, receiving software updates, and playing online, should a user choose to transfer all of their content from one 3DS console to another, you'll be able to do so with no fuss. Phew!

This also means, of course, that pre-installed titles included in specific retail bundles will be available to redownload from the eShop once the system transfer has been completed. For a full breakdown on how to complete the transfer, be sure to check out our full guide below: