The end of Nintendo's online service for the 3DS and Wii U is now officially here! Fans from around the world have taken to various social platforms to say their goodbyes and spend the final minutes playing their favourite games from this particular generation.

Some users were also able to play Splatoon and certain other games for a little longer than expected. Here's a round up of some messages via social media of users saying goodbye to Nintendo's 3DS and Wii U online services:





Well, that’s it for the Wii U and 3DS servers (for me, at least).



Some people are still connected to the servers, but it’ll be a matter of time until they get disconnected.



Was racing in rainbow road, and was so close to finishing.



