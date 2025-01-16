After months (more like years) of speculation, Nintendo has finally revealed its new hardware: Switch 2.

Today's brief teaser trailer was nothing more than a 'first look' of what's on offer, but there was enough there to get us suitably excited. We caught our first official glimpse of the console itself, with close-up peeks at the new Joy-Con, dock, stand and... Mario Kart?

However, after so much excitement, there's every chance that you found the whole thing to feel a little 'blink and you'll miss it'. That's where we come in. Below, we have assembled a gallery of official Switch 2 snaps, showcasing the upcoming console from every angle we've seen it.

Naturally, we expect to get an even more detailed rundown of Switch 2 in the coming months, but for now, at least, here's a closer look at everything we saw in today's trailer, starting with the console itself...

Next up, let's dive into the Joy-Con. These bigger models come in matte black with blue and orange (or maybe more of a 'salmon') highlights. Note the little 'mouse' sensor, bigger SL/SR buttons and the small cylinders which appear to push to controllers away from the screen when the new rear button is pressed.

Gone is the rail system. These Joy-Con appear to attach via a connector of their own:

What's more, there appears to be a new oval Joy-Con strap (though we only get a very blurry look at it) which transforms the controllers into... a mouse? It looks likely:

Here's a closer look at the stand in all its flexible glory:

Switch 2 will boast a bonus USB-C port alongside the classic buttons on top:

Finally, here's what our new handheld looks like all docked up and ready to play on the big screen: