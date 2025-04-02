Switch 2 will cost $449.99 US dollars when it launches in June 5th, Nintendo has announced following the Switch 2 Direct.

The console will also be available in a bundle with the newly announced Mario Kart World for an extra $50, bringing the "suggested retail price" to $499.99 with a digital version of the game thrown in.

In the UK, the pricing will be £395.99 / £429.99, respectively. In Europe, it's €469.99 / €509.99, and in Japan, the base unit will be 49,980 yen for a Japanese-language-only version (only available in Japan), with the Mario Kart World bundle 53,980 yen. A multi-language version is available in Nintendo's homeland priced at 69,980 yen.

There's no word on pre-orders at the time of writing.

The base Switch 2 console comes with the following:

- Nintendo Switch 2 console

- Joy-Con 2 controllers (L+R)

- Joy-Con 2 Grip

- Joy-Con 2 Straps

- Nintendo Switch 2 Dock

- Ultra High-Speed HDMI Cable

- Nintendo Switch 2 AC Adapter

- USB-C Charging Cable

Analysts had been predicting MSRPs varying between $400-500, so this roughly falls in line with expectations, although — as usual — the prices are a bit spicier across the Atlantic.

About what you were expecting, price-wise? Let us know below.