Super Mario Bros. Wonder Guide: Walkthrough, All Collectibles, Best Badges, Secret Locations 2
Image: Nintendo

Hello, and welcome to our Super Mario Bros. Wonder Walkthrough guides!

Here we'll be guiding you through every level in the game and showing you where to find All Flower Coins, All Wonder Flowers, and All Wonder Seeds. We'll also be providing All Secret Area locations (You can't hide from us Captain Toad!) as well as taking a look at All Badge Locations.

We awarded the game a 'Wonderful' 9/10 in our review, calling it "the slickest, sharpest, and smartest that two-dimensional Mario has felt since 1991."

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube
Watch on YouTube

Ready to bounce into a brand new 2D Mario adventure? Let's-a-go!

[Note: Before we start, please bear in mind that there are, obviously, spoilers ahead, so if you want to make sure nothing gets ruined for you turn back now. Also, this walkthrough guide is a work in progress, so make sure to check back in as we keep updating it!]

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Guide: Walkthrough

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Guide: Walkthrough, All Collectibles, Best Badges, Secret Locations 1
Image: Nintendo

World 1 - Pipe Rock Plateau

World 2 - Fluff-Puff Peaks

World 3 - Shining Falls

World 4 - Sunbaked Desert - Coming Soon

World 5 - Fungi Mines - Coming Soon

  • Watch this space...

World 6 - Deep Magma Bog - Coming Soon

  • And this one...

Petal Isles

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Guide: Collectibles

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Guide: Walkthrough, All Collectibles, Best Badges, Secret Locations 3
Image: Nintendo

Here we have a full list of every collectible in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, with locations for all Badges, Flower Coins, Wonder Flowers, and Wonder Seeds.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Guide: Captain Toad Locations

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Guide: Walkthrough, All Collectibles, Best Badges, Secret Locations 4
Image: Nintendo
  • Coming soon...

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Guide: FAQs

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Guide: Walkthrough, All Collectibles, Best Badges, Secret Locations 5
Image: Nintendo

That's all for our Super Mario Bros. Wonder guides for the moment. Check back for more soon, and let us know below if they were helpful.