Hello, and welcome to our Super Mario Bros. Wonder Walkthrough guides!

Here we'll be guiding you through every level in the game and showing you where to find All Flower Coins, All Wonder Flowers, and All Wonder Seeds. We'll also be providing All Secret Area locations (You can't hide from us Captain Toad!) as well as taking a look at All Badge Locations.

We awarded the game a 'Wonderful' 9/10 in our review, calling it "the slickest, sharpest, and smartest that two-dimensional Mario has felt since 1991."