Hello, and welcome to our Super Mario Bros. Wonder Walkthrough guides!

Here we'll be guiding you through every level in the game and showing you where to find All Flower Coins, All Wonder Flowers and All Wonder Seeds. We'll also be providing All Secret Area locations (You can't hide from us Captain Toad!) as well as taking a look at All Badge Locations. Ready?

Let's-a-go!

Super Mario Bros. Wonder: World 6 - Raarghs In The Ruins

All Flower Coins

Flower Coin #1

The first Flower Coin is behind the very first fire enemy that drops down near the start of the stage. Just avoid the fire and jump up to grab it.

Flower Coin #2

The second coin requires you to head into the silver pipe you can see below. In here you'll need to do a little balancing on these large platforms as they turn in the lava. Make sure to hit all the purple flower buds along the way to reveal the coin at the end.

Flower Coin #3

This final coin is right after the second one and you'll need to use the Drill power-up to get into the space here to gather it as it's right above the halfway flag. Burrow into the wall and head up.

Wonder Flower

The wonder flower is sat right out in the open just after where you found the final flower coin.

Wonder Seeds

Wonder Seed #1

Finish the maze in the wonder flower sequence.

Wonder Seed #2

Finish the level!

Make sure to check in at our full Super Mario Bros. Wonder Walkthrough Guides hub for more hints and tips for the game!